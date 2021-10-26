Plant Based Performance: Pumpkin Recipes for National Pumpkin Day

In Honor of October 26 being National Pumpkin Day, check out these ways to incorporate more pumpkin into your diet, and why you should do so.

Pumpkins are the star of the fall harvest season and I can guarantee that you do not want to miss out.

So what’s the deal with pumpkins?

Pumpkins are actually one of the most nutritious fruits around. Here’s why:

It is full of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals such as beta-carotene. Beta-carotene converted to vitamin A which helps skin from sun damage (outdoor swimmers take notice), protects vision, and lowers risks for certain cancers. ( Medicinal and biological potential of pumpkin: an updated …https://www.cambridge.org › core › journals › article › m… )

High in vitamin c which means pumpkins can boost your immunity, while the seeds inside contain magnesium to keep your heart healthy. ( Pumped Up for Pumpkin | USDAhttps://www.usda.gov › media › blog › 2019/10/08 › pu… )

Pumpkins contain proper zinc levels to help fight colds, flu, and fatigue. Things swimmers especially need to pay attention to. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2468227620303136

Did you know that just one cup of pumpkin packs about 400 mg of potassium ( roughly the same amount found in a banana, excluding the high carb and sugar content). Potassium is essential for swimmers because of its ability to help restore electrolyte levels and recover overworked muscles properly protected and refueled. ( https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2468227620303136 )

In conclusion, pumpkins win a gold star for swimmers because of their power-packed benefits.

Here are 3 pumpkin recipes you should try this fall:

Pumpkin Pie Pancakes

Dry ingredients :

1 cup oat flour

1 tablespoon pumpkin spice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Wet ingredients:

1 cup pumpkin purée

3/4 cup milk

Dash of vanilla extract

1 spoonful flax meal

Mix or blend the wet and dry ingredients together and cook on a greased or non-stick fry pan. The key is to cook at a very low heat to keep the orange colour🧡

Toppings:

Pumpkin icing: pumpkin purée + confectioners sugar

Sliced almonds

Cocoa nibs

Pumpkin Pie Energy Bites

Ingredients:

7-8 soaked dates( didn’t soak so they didn’t chop fully but it’s okay)

2 cups almond flour (or any flour you could have raw, or use rolled oats)

1/2 cup pumpkin purée

3/4 cup nut butter

Tablespoon of pumpkin spice

(You can even add protein powder if you fancy that!)

Blend all the ingredients in a food processor Shape them into bite-size pieces! If too sticky add more flour to desired consistency. The chocolate drizzle is optional. Enjoy!

Pumpkin Pie Baked Oats

Ingredients:

1 banana

3/4 cup pumpkin purée

1 tablespoon of maple syrup or choice of sweetener

1/2 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon of pumpkin spice

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon of flax meal (helps bind together and it’s high in fiber)

1/2 cup oats

Pinch of salt

Instructions: