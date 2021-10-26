Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Plant Based Performance: Pumpkin Recipes for National Pumpkin Day

In Honor of October 26 being National Pumpkin Day, check out these ways to incorporate more pumpkin into your diet, and why you should do so.

Pumpkins are the star of the fall harvest season and I can guarantee that you do not want to miss out.

So what’s the deal with pumpkins? 

Pumpkins are actually one of the most nutritious fruits around. Here’s why:

In conclusion, pumpkins win a gold star for swimmers because of their power-packed benefits.

Here are 3 pumpkin recipes you should try this fall:

Pumpkin Pie Pancakes

Dry ingredients :

  • 1 cup oat flour
  • 1 tablespoon pumpkin spice 
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt 
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder 
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 

Wet ingredients:

  • 1 cup pumpkin purée 
  • 3/4 cup milk
  • Dash of vanilla extract 
  • 1 spoonful flax meal 

Mix or blend the wet and dry ingredients together and cook on a greased or non-stick fry pan. The key is to cook at a very low heat to keep the orange colour🧡

Toppings:

  • Pumpkin icing: pumpkin purée + confectioners sugar 
  • Sliced almonds
  • Cocoa nibs

Pumpkin Pancakes. Courtesy: Amy Okada

Pumpkin Pie Energy Bites

Ingredients:

  • 7-8 soaked dates( didn’t soak so they didn’t chop fully but it’s okay)
  • 2 cups almond flour (or any flour you could have raw, or use rolled oats)
  • 1/2 cup pumpkin purée
  • 3/4 cup nut butter 
  • Tablespoon of pumpkin spice 

(You can even add protein powder if you fancy that!)

  1. Blend all the ingredients in a food processor 
  2. Shape them into bite-size pieces! If too sticky add more flour to desired consistency. 
  3. The chocolate drizzle is optional. Enjoy!

Pumpkin Spice Bites. Courtesy: Amy Okada

Pumpkin Pie Baked Oats

Ingredients:

  • 1 banana
  • 3/4 cup pumpkin purée
  • 1 tablespoon of maple syrup or choice of sweetener 
  • 1/2 cup milk I used hemp milk from @drinkufo and @zerogrocery 
  • 1/2 teaspoon of pumpkin spice from @zerogrocery ( Use Code AMY50 for 50$ off your order)
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder 
  • 1 teaspoon of flax meal (helps bind together and it’s high in fiber)
  • 1/2 cup oats 
  • Pinch of salt 

Instructions:

  1. Blend all the ingredients together in a blender or hand mix is fine too
  2. Then add to an oven safe dish and bake at 350° for 20-25 min until the top is slightly browned. 
  3. I  topped mine with plant-based whipped cream and pumpkin spice🍁

Pumpkin Oat Bake. Courtesy: Amy Okada

