Relay State Records Fall, Hulet Leads Woodlands to Texas 6A State Title

TEXAS BOYS 6A HIGH SCHOOL CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 26, 2021

San Antonio, TX (Bill Walker Pool & Josh Davis Natatorium)

Short course yards (SCY)

Meet results

The Woodlands High School won the Texas boys 6A title last night by a mere two-point margin, just able to get past Humble Kingwood in the final relay.

TEAM SCORES

The Woodlands – 229 Humble Kingwood – 227 Houston Cypress Woods – 173 Southlake Carroll – 156 Keller – 128

The Woodlands kicked off the session with a win in the 200 medley relay, smashing the 6A/overall Texas high school record in the process. Posting a 1:30.08, they cracked the old mark of 1:30.73 done in 2019 by Comal Smithson Valley. Texas A&M commit Tyler Hulet, a senior, was 21.80 leading off The Woodlands relay to the win and new record. Humble Kingwood was second in that relay (1:31.42), getting a 21.40 fly leg from Tennessee commit and junior Garret Green.

Hulet went on to win the 100 back, clocking a 47.47, just off of his best and close to Jason Park’s 2018 6A record of 47.09. In that race, Green was third (49.19) behind Mansfield Lake Ridge junior Shawn Mohseni (49.12).

In the 100 fly, Green took down Hulet. After Hulet led prelims, Green dropped a 47.80 in the 100 fly final for the win, edging Hulet’s 48.20.

A host of Texas A&M commits swam to state titles yesterday, showcasing the Aggie recruiting strength in-state.

In the 200 IM, Munzy Kabbara , a Houston Cypress Woods senior, earned the win at 1:48.16. He edged SMU commit Cotton Fields of Woodlands (1:48.59) and Cypress Woods senior Luke DiMiceli (1:48.64).

, a Houston Cypress Woods senior, earned the win at 1:48.16. He edged SMU commit of Woodlands (1:48.59) and Cypress Woods senior (1:48.64). Then, League City Clear Falls senior and Aggie commit Seth Reno took a tight 100 free, going 44.21 to knock off Round Rock Westwood sophomore Sonny Wang (44.38) and Cypress Woods sophomore Benjamin Scholl (44.67).

took a tight 100 free, going 44.21 to knock off Round Rock Westwood sophomore (44.38) and Cypress Woods sophomore (44.67). Aggie commit Trey Dickey of Plano East cruised to the 500 free victory, winning by over a second in 4:26.77.

of Plano East cruised to the 500 free victory, winning by over a second in 4:26.77. Noah Beladi, yet another Aggie commit and Keller senior, won the 100 breast with a 55.28.

Two underclassmen swam to state titles, one a freshman. Keller first-year Cooper Lucas took the 200 free by almost a full second, dropping a 1:37.09 and shaving about a half-second off of his old best. Lucas went on to finish runner-up in the 500 free (4:28.37). Then, sophomore Wang, the 100 free runner-up, tied for the 50 free win at 20.56 with San Antonio Reagan senior Luke Prior.

Scholl, the third-place finisher in both the 50 and 100 free, led off Cypress Woods’ 200 free relay in 20.44. They went on to win in 1:22.09, taking down Katy Cinco Ranch’s overall and 6A record of 1:22.54. Kabbara was 20.69 on the second leg, senior Clay Crawford 20.58 on the third leg and DiMiceli 20.38 on the anchor leg. Last year, Cypress Woods didn’t even make the B-final, finishing 17th in prelims. Scholl led off in 21.5, while Crawford and DiMiceli split 21-pluses, so their improvements were massive this time around.

In the 400 free relay, Humble Kingwood nearly broke three minutes, going 3:00.34 and getting a 44.17 third leg from junior and Alabama commit Connor Little and a 44.04 anchor from Green. Cypress Woods was second (3:01.64) and The Woodlands third (3:02.66), with Kabbara 44.92 on Cypress Woods’ anchor and Hulet 44.05 on the end of The Woodlands’ relay.

Kingwood needed to win that relay, which they did, but Woodlands’ third-place effort gave them enough to take the meet win by two points.