UNCW Men Earn First Victory Over South Carolina Since 2002

UNCW Seahawks vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

September 29, 2023

David B. Allen Natatorium Wilmington, North Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Dual Meet

Team Scores Women: South Carolina 181, UNCW 119 Men: UNCW 158, South Carolina 142



The UNC Wilmington (UNCW) men’s swimming and diving program rallied past South Carolina at their season-opening meet on Saturday, 158-142, giving the Seahawks their first win against the Gamecocks in 21 years.

UNCW freshman William Carrico touched first in the men’s 400 IM (3:59.84) to put his squad in front, then the Seahawks’ 200 free relay clinched the 16-point team victory in 1:22.35. Their other individual champions included junior Jacob Duracinsky sweeping the 100 free (45.66) and 200 free (1:40.69), junior Noah Sipowski triumphing in the 50 free (20.98), and junior David Fitch taking the 100 fly (49.35).

The UNCW men picked up right where they left off last season, when they captured their second Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) title in a row. The Seahawk men and women swept the CAA crowns for the first time since 2006.

The South Carolina men were led by freshmen Connor Fry and Max Spencer, who collected two individual wins apiece in their collegiate debuts. Fry dominated the 500 free (4:35.40) by 10 seconds and added another 1st-place finish in the 1000 free (9:22.95) while Spencer tallied NCAA Zone qualifying scores in both the 1-meter (329.70) and 3-meter (375.30).

The Gamecocks ended up splitting the dual meet as a program split thanks to the women, who cruised to a 181-119 victory over UNCW.

South Carolina senior Nicholle Toh captured the women’s 100 butterfly title in 54.42, which ranks 11th in the NCAA early in the season. She also earned a runner-up finish in the 50 free (24.05) behind senior Aubrey Chandler (23.84). Junior Greta Pelzek took the 200 fly title in 2:01.87, which ranks 15th in the NCAA.

The Gamecock women went 1-2-3 in the 100 back courtesy of freshman Caroline Chasser (57.19), senior Bella Pantano (57.39), and sophomore Meg Maholic (58.18). Louisville graduate transfer Duda Sumida won both the 1000 free (10:16.48) and 400 IM (4:24.45), Tia Salcutan (2:01.23) and Bella Pantano (2:04.29) took the top two spots in the 200 back, senior Laura Goettler touched first in the 200 breast (2:18.89), and sophomore Meaghan Harnish captured the first 500 free victory of her career in 5:02.08.

“We were disappointed to earn a split today as we were hoping to win both meets but give UNCW credit for competing hard and coming out on top against our men,” South Carolina head coach Jeff Poppell said. “With 31 newcomers this year, I think we learned a lot about our team in our first competition. We had some freshmen step up and win events in their first ever college meet which was awesome to see, and for several of our returners, we saw them post their best regular season times or at the very least, much faster times to start the season when compared to a year ago. We have a lot to improve upon before we take on two tough opponents at home next with Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.”

UNCW hosts Tennessee on Friday while the Gamecocks returns to action at their home opener on Saturday, a tri-meet versus Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.