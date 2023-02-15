Summer Juniors Finalist William Carrico Announces Commitment To UNCW (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

William Carrico has announced that he will be continuing his swimming career at the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) this fall. Carrico is wrapping up his senior year at Oyster River High School, in Durham, New Hampshire. He also trains and competes year-round with Phoenix Swimming.

Carrico is primarily a breaststroke specialist, but still swims other events like IM and backstroke. His summer was highlighted by a 21st place finish in the 200m breaststroke at Summer Junior Nationals in August. He clocked a personal best time by nearly 3 seconds, stopping the clock at 2:19.70 in prelims. He also earned 91st in the 100m breast with a 1:06.20, but time trialed it to clock a 1:04.96 for a best time.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 57.07

200 breast – 2:03.01

100 back – 51.72

200 back – 1:49.34

200 IM – 1:51.61

400 IM – 3:58.68

His long course success has begun to transfer over to short course, as he has already clocked best times in all of his primary events this fall and winter. At Speedo Winter Juniors – East, Carrico placed as high as 35th in the 400 IM, dropping almost 6 seconds to record a 3:58.68. He also dropped over 4 seconds in the 200 breast from where he was in 2021 to record a 2:03.57. His other events included the 200 back (71st) and 100 breast (57.15), both of which were personal bests at the time.

Carrico is a huge pick-up for UNCW, with best times that would already make an impact on their record book. His 400 IM places him 9th on the program’s all-time top-10 list, while his 200 breaststroke would land him at 10th.

UNCW is a Division I program that competes in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). Last year, the UNCW took home the CAA title with 886.5 points, which put them 243.5 points ahead of runner-up Delaware. Carrico is poised to make an immediate impact at the conference level, with his 200 breast, 200 IM, 200 back, 400 IM, and 100 breast all in position to make finals. His 400 IM would have scored the highest last season at 5th, while his 200 back would have earned 6th.

The top performer in the 400 IM this year has been Sam O’Brien, who clocked a 3:55.75 at the Gamecock Invitational. He is followed by Silas Crosby, who has been as fast as 3:57.47 this season. Crosby and O’Brien are both sophomores, meaning they will overlap with Carrico for two years.

Carrico joins Logan Adley and Mason Hetzell in UNCW’s class of 2027. Both Adley and Hetzell are North Carolina natives, with Hetzell specializing in breaststroke and Adley focusing on freestyle.

