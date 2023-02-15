Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Ideas To Grow The Sport

After a bit of a hiatus, we’re back with with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse (with the occasional instagram thrown in). Let’s get into it.

10. ASU Flip Turn Drill

Kids, never stop dreaming.

 

9. Team Traditions

Yes, Howard has a DJ at their meets, but they clearly bring the energy even when it’s not meet day. 

8. Searching for Common Ground

Zach asking the real questions.

7. Yale Swim & Dive’s Taper Tricks

Even without the caption, this video screams taper. 

6. Carmel Extends Their Winning Streak

Congratulations Greyhounds on continuing a truly impressive run in style. 

5. Tar Heels Weigh In

UNC-Chapel Hill weights in on the age-old question: which training group works the hardest? 

4. Now It Makes Sense!

Thanks to Based Eddie for translating football so we can understand what’s happening. 

3. Truth Hurts

We’ve all been there, Grant. 

2. Growing the Game

Like a ticket to NCAAs isn’t hard enough to get already.

 

1.Speaking of Ways To Grow the Sport….

Maybe the British swim stars would actually show up if this happened. 

0
