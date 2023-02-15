Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Ideas To Grow The Sport

After a bit of a hiatus, we’re back with with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse (with the occasional instagram thrown in). Let’s get into it.

10. ASU Flip Turn Drill

Kids, never stop dreaming.

9. Team Traditions

Yes, Howard has a DJ at their meets, but they clearly bring the energy even when it’s not meet day.

8. Searching for Common Ground

Do other swimmers just sit in the car for a couple minutes once they get home. — Zach Harting, M.S., OLY (@hartingz) February 9, 2023

Zach asking the real questions.

7. Yale Swim & Dive’s Taper Tricks

Even without the caption, this video screams taper.

6. Carmel Extends Their Winning Streak

Congratulations Greyhounds on continuing a truly impressive run in style.

5. Tar Heels Weigh In

UNC-Chapel Hill weights in on the age-old question: which training group works the hardest?

4. Now It Makes Sense!

Travis Kelce is a 3:39 4IM, Jalen Hurts is a 40.9 100FR on a relay — Based Eddie (@wokereese) February 13, 2023

Thanks to Based Eddie for translating football so we can understand what’s happening.

3. Truth Hurts

When your coach tells you that taper still won’t start for 3 more weeks pic.twitter.com/JQr3GIkf6x — Mitochondria House 🍃 (@HousetheMouse) February 13, 2023

We’ve all been there, Grant.

2. Growing the Game

How to grow the sports of swimming? Have Rihanna perform before the 400 free relay at NCAAs — Jacob (@JakeSwinn) February 13, 2023

Like a ticket to NCAAs isn’t hard enough to get already.

1.Speaking of Ways To Grow the Sport….

Is there any way for World Aquatics to do a puppy bowl but water polo, it can replace the 2024 world champs #PuppyBowl — swimswim4 (@swimswim48) February 12, 2023

Maybe the British swim stars would actually show up if this happened.