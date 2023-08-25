UNCW Adds Conor Hassard As Assistant Coach To Round Out 2023-24 Staff

Courtesy: UNCW Athletics

WILMINGTON, N.C. – UNCW head swimming and diving coach Bobby Guntoro has rounded out his staff with the addition of Conor Hassard as an assistant swim coach for the 2023-24 season.

“I am very excited to announce the hire of Conor Hassard,” said Guntoro. “Conor is exceptionally knowledgeable in different training systems and is a great addition for our staff to provide the best training environment for the student athletes. His approachable demeanor will also be a great asset for our staff. It has been a busy off season of hiring, and I am very excited to take a FLIGHT with this staff.”

Hassard comes to the program having most recently served as Senior Associate Head Coach with Cavalier Aquatics, a YMCA and USA Swimming team based in Charlottesville, Va. At the collegiate level, Hassard served on the coaching staff at both Virginia and Villanova.

While at Virginia, Hassard served as an assistant on the 2022 women’s NCAA Championship squad. While with the Cavaliers program, he worked with multiple National Team members and Olympic medalists.

Hassard began his collegiate coaching career at Villanova, where the women’s program captured consecutive Big East Conference championships. VU’s staff was honored both seasons as the Coaching Staff of the Year.

Hassard worked directly with Thomas Heilman at Cavalier Aquatics, a 2023 World Championships qualifier for Team USA in the 200m Butterfly and 100m Butterfly, and a medalist in multiple events at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. Heilman competed in prelims on the 4x100m Medley Relay team that went on to win the gold medal at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka.

Hassard graduated from Albright in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Management.