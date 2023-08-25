Panama Announces Four-Swimmer Roster For 2023 World Junior Championships

Courtesy: Panama Swimming Federation

Panama City, August 24, 2023 — The Panama Swimming Team is set to make a splash at the ninth World Junior Swimming Championship, scheduled to take place from September 4th to 9th at the state-of-the-art Wingate Aquatic Complex in Netanya, Israel.

Led by the seasoned coach and former Olympic swimmer from Montreal 1976, Carlos González, the Panamanian contingent comprises four swimmers who are gearing up to compete alongside the world’s top junior swimmers.

Coach González highlighted the significance of these World Junior Championships as an invaluable opportunity for the team to gain exposure to world-class facilities and to vie with the finest young swimmers on the planet. He expressed his anticipation, stating, “We approach this commitment with an eye towards nurturing the future of our swimming talents.”

The talented swimmers representing Panama include national record-holders in their respective age groups: Roger Moscote, Karla Carrizo, Lourdes Bermúdez, and Raúl Antadillas, a quartet of young athletes eager to compete on the international stage.

The event will feature over 600 athletes from more than 100 countries and promises to be a competitive showcase of the world’s premier swimming prospects.

