UIndy’s Liam Price Takes Home Silver Medal at Special Olympics World Games

Courtesy: UIndy Athletics

BERLIN—UIndy student-athlete Liam Price found success on an international stage at the recently completed Special Olympics World Games, hosting in Berlin last week. Price earned top-eight finishes in three events, including a silver-medal performance as part of the 4×50 medley relay team.

As the only Indiana native competing at the Games, Price swam the leadoff leg of the relay, helping the USA to a podium finish. He also placed sixth in the 100 backstroke and eighth in the 400 freestyle.

“Liam has been a consistent positive on our team for three years,” said UIndy swimming & diving head coach Brent Noble . “He has big goals in the sport, and he’s been working toward the opportunity to represent the United States since he came on campus. We’re very proud of him for all he’s accomplished.”

A product out of Greenwood, Ind., and local Center Grove High School, Price is a U.S. youth ambassador for Special Olympics and has traveled the nation to give speeches at schools and promote Unified sports and the Inclusion Revolution of the Special Olympics.