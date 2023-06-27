ECU Swimming & Diving Announces 2023 Incoming Class

Courtesy: ECU Athletics

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Sixth-year head coach Matthew Jabs formally announced the 2023 East Carolina women’s swimming and diving signing class Wednesday, which consists of eight swimmers and three divers.

Jabs and his staff are set to welcome nine freshmen and two transfers in the fall of 2023. The new class of Pirates are Sophie Benkusky, Carlie Clements, Elena Dinehart, Mikayla Durkin, Kaylee Hamblin, Sophie Knepper, Jecza Lopez, Danielle McCarthy, Campbell Murawski, Olivia Templeton and Rebecca Tiberti.

“We are very excited for each of these athletes to start a new chapter in their athletic career with us here at ECU,” Jabs said. “In year three of a rebuild to think we would already hit close to 30 athletes is not surprising, ECU is a great school, and we have a history of success. However, the quality of the athletes we continue to have joining us is something we are very proud of and keeps us heading on the right trajectory.

“I want to thank our coaches and current athletes for providing these ladies a positive experience throughout the recruiting process. Without them I don’t get the opportunity to introduce our newest Pirates. This group is smart, talented and motivated to become the best student-athletes they can be. ECU Swimming and Diving is a program on the rise and having the caliber of athletes we have joining us this fall helps put that on display. We can’t wait to get going!”

Sophie Benkusky – Fr. – Manteo, N.C. (Bolles School Sharks)

Coach Jabs on Benkusky: “Sophie is a strong in-state find for us. Her father is a former ECU swimmer, so we were very happy to have her follow in his footsteps. Sophie will be a good addition for us in the 100 & 200 Freestyle and I believe her fastest swimming is still ahead of her.”

Benkusky’s Top Times: 50 Freestyle (24.42), 100 Freestyle (51.86) and 200 Freestyle (1:53.36),

Carlie Clements – Fr. – Stafford, Va. (Rappahannock Stingrays)

Coach Jabs on Clements: “Carlie is an athlete. She excelled in multiple sports in high school and has a strong competitive streak when needed. She has a ton of versatility and can help us in a lot of different events next season. We are really looking forward to her joining us in the fall.”

Clements’ Top Times: 200 IM (2:03.25), 50 Freestyle (23.54), 100 Freestyle (51.18), 100 Backstroke (56.62) and 200 Backstroke (2:02.88).

Elena Dinehart – Fr. – Cutler Bay, Fla. (South Florida Aquatic Club)

Coach Jabs on Dinehart: “Elena is a very talented swimmer who will add depth in multiple events. As a freshman, she has the potential to be in the mix for our top spot in the 200 Backstroke and will be expected to compete in a variety of other events that will help our team be successful next season.”

Dinehart’s Top Times: 100 Backstroke (56.56), 200 Backstroke (1:58.54), 200 Freestyle (1:51.24) and 100 Butterfly (56.18).

Mikayla Durkin – Fr. – Rockford, Ill. (Guilford High School)

Coach Jabs on Durkin: “Look forward to having Mikayla with us next season. She is pure sprinter with the potential to develop in our program and move her way up the depth chart as her career progresses. She will have opportunities to contribute right away in the 50 Freestyle and relays.”

Durkin’s Top Times: 50 Freestyle (23.64) and 100 Freestyle (52.27).

Kaylee Hamblin – Jr. – Waxhaw, N.C. (NC State University)

Coach Jabs on Hamblin: “Very excited to add Kaylee to our team. She is an outstanding athlete, student and person. Besides her talent in the breaststroke events, she will bring a lot to our team next season from a leadership and mentality perspective. Looking forward to seeing what she will accomplish as a Pirate.”

Hamblin’s Top Times: 100 Breaststroke (1:00.07), 200 Breaststroke (2:10.79) and 200 IM (2:05.77).

Sophie Knepper – Jr. – Chesapeake, Va. (University of Pittsburgh)

Coach Jabs on Knepper: “Sophie will be an excellent addition to our backstroke group. She will compete for the top spot in both of her primary events and we expect her to be an immediate impact performer at the championship meet. We are excited to work with Sophie during this next chapter of her swimming career.”

Knepper’s Top Times: 100 Backstroke (54.78), 200 Backstroke (1:59.94) and 50 Freestyle (23.93).

Jecza Lopez – Fr. – Guadalajara, Mexico (Jalisco Diving)

Coach Jabs on Lopez: “Jecza is an excellent springboard diver. She is very powerful on the boards which allows for more difficult dives to be executed. She is an outstanding addition to the diving group and will raise the level of competition of those around her daily.”

Danielle McCarthy – Fr. – Swedesboro, N.J. (Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club)

Jabs on McCarthy: “We look forward to adding Danielle to the distance mix next season. She has an opportunity to be a strong contributor for us in those events. Can’t wait to get her here and start working with her.”

McCarthy’s Top Times: 500 Freestyle (5:02.07), 1000 Freestyle (10:14.29) and1650 Freestyle (17:07.87).

Campbell Murawski – Fr. – Ballwin, Mo. (CSP Tideriders)

Coach Jabs on Murawski: “Campbell was a lot of fun while on her official visit. She has a lot of energy and brings a team first mentality to the mix. She will have a lot of opportunities to contribute right away in the shorter freestyle events and relays.”

Murawski’s Top Times: 50 Freestyle (23.80), 100 Freestyle (51.63) and 200 Freestyle (1:52.12).

Olivia Templeton – Fr. – Duxbury, Mass. (South Shore Diving Club)

Coach Jabs on Templeton: “I am pleased that we will be adding Olivia to the team next season. She is a strong diver, with clean mechanics and is also an excellent student. She has the potential to contribute right away as a freshman and grow into a significant role as her career progresses.”