UIndy Women, Drury Men Hold Team Leads After Day 2 of GLVC Championships

2025 Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Championships

ELKHART, Ind. –The second day of the 2025 Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Swimming and Diving Championships was filled with action, as six league records were broken on Wednesday at the Elkhart Health and Aquatics Centre.

For the men, Drury University tallied 480 points to best second-place McKendree University (416). University of Indianapolis is third with 350 points, followed in order by Lewis University (289), Missouri S&T (231), University of Missouri-St. Louis (189), Rockhurst University (155), Quincy University (151), William Jewell College (123), Truman State University (86), and Maryville University (38).

Indianapolis scored 498 points on the women’s side, while Drury (480) and McKendree (319) sit second and third, respectively. Lewis (237) and Missouri-St. Louis (236) respectively follow in fourth and fifth, while Truman State (211), William Jewell (168), Rockhurst (135), and Quincy (122) are sixth through ninth, and Maryville (34) rounds out the results in 10th.

Nine GLVC champions were crowned Wednesday, with six of those event winners setting a new league standard. The women’s 1-meter Diving champion was crowned after the morning prelims session in which UIndy claimed the top two spots. Alexis Lumaj took gold with 470.30 points, with Greyhounds teammate Megan Sunderman (408.15), and Drury’s Claire Garrelts (389.55) claiming silver and bronze medals, respectively.

To begin the evening stanza, Indianapolis senior Andrea Gomez Espinoza broke the women’s 1000 Freestyle record touching the wall at 9:49.28, breaking the previous record by more than five seconds. UMSL’s Justice Beard (9:53.87) and Truman’s Meg Heveroh (10:07.51) rounded out the top three. Fellow Greyhounds Jamie Glover and Brynhildur Traustadottir along with McKendree’s Jocelyn Zgola and Lewis’s Dominique Dingshoff joined the medalists in earning NCAA B-cuts. On the men’s side, Indianapolis’ Cedric Buessing set the pace at 8:54.93, breaking the league mark for the second year straight and securing a DII A-cut. McKendree’s Christian Davidson (9:05.34) and Lewis’ Valentin De Frutos (9:16.91) finished in second and third place, securing B-cuts along with 12 other swimmers.

The next event the women’s 200 Individual Medley was won by Drury’s Mellie Wijk (1:58.00) for the second year. Wijk’s Panther teammates, Claire Conover (1:59.64) and Jonette Laegreid (2:01.46) joined her in the medal places, finshing second and third. In total, nine swimmers earned NCAA B-cuts. Indianapolis’ Jeremias Pock made a big impression in his first Conference championship, clocking a 1:44.26 and breaking the league record by over one second in the men’s 200 IM. S&T’s Connor Bichsel (1:45.37) joined Pock in meeting the A-cut standard, with last year’s champion, Drury’s Ivan Adamchuk (1:46.33) claiming bronze. The event saw Adamchuk and 19 other competitors hit the B-cut mark.

The sprinters got their turn in the 50 Freestyle next in which UIndy and Rockhurst secured first-place finishes. Greyhound sophomore Kirabo Namutebi broke the, at the time, longest standing GLVC record in the women’s race, coming in at 22.48. Namutebi also earned an A-cut mark. Thirteen swimmers garnered B-cuts, including the silver and bronze medalists – Indianapolis’ Julia Magierowski (23.08) and Andrea Paaske (23.16). For the men’s event, Hawks sophomore Ali Usama won the first GLVC gold in school history, going for 19.78 in the win. Following Usama was Drury’s Yuri Cabral (19.91) and Lewis’ Nico Jacinto (19.92). The trio joined 17 others in meeting the B-cut mark.

The final event of the night provided plenty of action in the 200 Medley Relay. The women’s race saw Indianapolis win its sixth gold of the night, clocking a league record time of 1:39.42. The Greyhounds, second place Drury (1:40.15), and third place McKendree (1:42.28) all earned NCAA Provisional marks. On the men’s side, Indianapolis claimed gold and set a new GLVC record (1:24.88). McKendree finished runner-up (1:25.62) and rounding out the top three was Drury (1:26.66). Lewis and S&T joined the top three in earning provisional marks.

All first- and second-place finishers are awarded first- and second-team All-GLVC honors.

Day three of the GLVC Championships begins Thursday with preliminaries of the 100 Butterfly, 400 IM, and 200 Free, beginning at 10 AM CT. The men’s 3-meter Diving prelims are set to begin at 12:30 PM CT with finals kicking off at 5:30 PM.

WOMEN’S STANDINGS

Indianapolis, 498 Drury, 480 McKendree, 319 Lewis, 237 Missouri-St. Louis, 236 Truman State, 211 William Jewell, 168 Rockhurst, 135 Quincy, 122 Maryville, 34

MEN’S STANDINGS