Colorado Mesa Men & Women Hold Team Leads After Day 2 of RMAC Championships

2025 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Championships

Courtesy: RMAC Sports / Cody Bush

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Colorado Mesa University remains the leader in both the men’s and women’s team championship races after Day 2 of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships on Tuesday at El Pomar Natatorium.

All championship sessions are available on RMACNetwork.com. A championship pass, which provides access to the entire championship, costs $30. Daily passes are also available for $9.99 per day. Live results and team scoring are available via the Colorado Mesa athletics website.

Colorado Mesa ended the first full day of the championship with a 555-327 lead over second-place Simon Fraser in the women’s championship. In the men’s race, the Mavericks lead is just 36 points, 279.50-243.50, over Colorado School of Mines.

The Mavericks’ lead in the women’s team race was aided massively by the 200-individual medley, winning the top four spots and claiming 113 total points. Sophia Bains led the effort with a 2:03.49 to claim the gold, while teammates Tori Bartusiak (2:06.06) and Katie Speerschneider (2:06.40) won the silver and bronze medals. Tylar Hooton’s fourth-place finish (2:06.46) finished the stunning points haul.

The men’s race remains tight courtesy of the Colorado School of Mines’ performance in the 1000 freestyle event, where it won three of the top four spots and 52 points. Vladislav Kazakin won the event with a 9:17.57, and teammate Joseph Tev-Lov finished second with a 9:25.94. Lucas Hoke finished fourth in 9:30.48 to cap a strong showing in one of the long-distance events.

Day 3 of the Championship features the 100 butterfly, 400 individual medley relay, 200 freestyle, and 400 medley relay events. In addition, the men’s diving competition gets underway with the 3-meter diving event.

Women’s Champions

1000 Freestyle: Tori Meklensek, Simon Fraser (10:05.08)

200 Individual Medley: Sophia Bains, Colorado Mesa (2:03.49)

50 Freestyle: Tammy Greenwood, Oklahoma Christian (22.90)

200 Medley Relay: Colorado Mesa (1:41.29)

1 meter diving: Kenya Meyer, Colorado Mesa (459.90)

Men’s Champions

1000 Freestyle: Vladislav Kazakin, Colorado School of Mines (9:17.57)

200 Individual Medley: Marcus Mak, Simon Fraser (1:46.58)

50 Freestyle: Richard Schmiedefeld, Colorado Mesa (19.98)

200 Medley Relay: Colorado Mesa (1:27.55)