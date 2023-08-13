UC Santa Cruz Adds In-State Commitment from Mateo Truong for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Having recently finished his senior year at Hillsdale High School in San Mateo, California, Mateo Truong has announced that he will be staying in-state to continue his academic and athletic careers, committing to swim at the University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) this fall.

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to UC Santa Cruz! I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who have supported me every step of the way. I would also like to say thank you to Coach Matt for this amazing opportunity. Go Slugs! 💛💙”

Truong finished his high school career at Hillsdale competing at the CIF Central Coast Section Championships in May. His top finish at the meet came in the 100 back, with his time of 54.85 being good enough to take eighteenth during prelims. He also added a new lifetime best in the 200 IM, taking twentieth in 1:58.67.

Back in March, Truong represented his club team, Burlingame Aquatic Club, at the Sectionals Championships held in Carlsbad. Competing in both backstroke events, he touched in 55.24 in the 100 back and 1:59.13 in the 200 back.

Top SCY Times

100 back – 54.06

200 back – 1:56.92

200 IM – 1:58.67

400 IM – 4:30.36

Last season, UCSC took second at the 2023 Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference PCSC) Championships, finishing behind only Division II Biola. The PCSC conference is unique in that schools from all three levels of the NCAA, as well as NAIA, compete against one another.

The backstroke and IM events were a strong point for the Banana Slugs, with senior John Madden claiming gold in the 200 back and 400 IM as well as silver in the 200 IM. Madden will leave the program with the team record in both the 200 back and 400 IM.

While Truong will have to make some improvements before he’ll be able to fill the gap left by Madden’s graduation, when he joins this team this fall he’ll already boast times capable of scoring at the conference level. In 2023 he would have been a B-finalist in both IM and backstroke events

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.