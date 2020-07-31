U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum Opens To Public

Courtesy: United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum officially opened its doors to the public today. The Museum – which was designed by the award-winning architecture firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro and exhibit design firm Gallagher & Associates – is a one-of-a-kind tribute to the Olympic and Paralympic movements – with Team USA athletes at the center of the guest experience.

The Museum is open seven days a week, and admission ranges from $14.95 to $24.95. Tickets and can be purchased at usopm.org.

Working alongside local and state health officials and its operating partner Gallagher Museum Services, the Museum has also taken extensive measures to provide a safe environment for guests and staff, including timed ticketing and various additional wellness procedures. More information can be found at usopm.org/safety.

“This Museum has been nearly 10 years in the making, and we are excited that these incredible stories will come to life in Olympic City USA,” said USOPM CEO Christopher Liedel. “The Museum is more than a sports museum. It is a museum of hopes and dreams. And we think the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum will provide athletes and fans alike with a space to celebrate friendship, determination and all the best values Team USA athletes embody.”

With its universal design and technology capabilities, the Museum is one of the most accessible and interactive museums in the world. Guests can customize their sport preferences and accessibility needs for a tour that is uniquely their own. Team USA athletes were involved and consulted throughout the project to achieve the USOPM’s goal of an authentic experience and inclusive design.

“We’re proud to collaborate with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in celebrating the achievements of Olympians and Paralympians past and present,” said Lauren Sallata, chief marketing officer at Panasonic Corporation of North America. “Through our technologies, we’re creating a better life, a better world, and better experiences that are not just more engaging but increasingly inclusive and accessible. Our shared purpose with the museum and our Team Panasonic athletes is to inspire today’s youth to dream big and to work hard to make their dreams come true.”

The 60,000-square foot building features 12 universal and interactive galleries that were built by Creo Industrial Arts, a leader in museum fabrication. Designed in a narrative arc, guests will experience these inspiring stories through cutting-edge technology that prioritizes accessibility and inclusivity. The galleries are: Hall of Fame; Introduction to the Games; Athlete Training; The Lab; Parade of Nations; Summer Games; Winter Games; The World Watches; Medal Collection; Theater with NBC-produced film titled, To Take Part; Medal Ceremony; and a rotating gallery.

“Comcast NBCUniversal is honored to bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games into the homes of America,” said Matt Lederer, VP of Brand Partnerships & Activation. “NBC has been the official broadcaster for decades, and over the last few years, we’ve been able to marry the incredible storytelling power of NBCUniversal with our Xfinity products and technology to create a truly unforgettable viewing experience. The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum captures the very best of the Games – inspiration, heart, resilience and strength – and all of us at Comcast are proud to help bring it to life, and to be a partner of Team USA.”

Visa is the only form of payment accepted for tickets, merchandise and food & beverage sales throughout the Museum. Commemorative contactless Visa prepaid cards are available at the Museum’s ATM kiosks for anyone without a Visa card.

“As a worldwide sponsor, Visa has been the exclusive payment card and official payment service of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee since 1986,” said Chris Curtin, chief brand and innovation marketing officer, Visa. “We are proud that Visa’s support also extends to the Museum, where visitors can experience the ease and security of tap to pay payments onsite.”

Connected to the USOPM is the Museum Shop and Flame Café. The Museum Shop boasts an impressive collection of Olympic and Paralympic merchandise and features innovative technology, including a digital mirror, allowing guests to try on gear without using a changing room. Flame Café offers Neapolitan-style pizza, gourmet salads, sandwiches, and much more from its seasonal menu.

“Every aspect of our design strategy has been motivated by the goal of expressing the extraordinary athleticism and progressive values of Team USA,” said Benjamin Gilmartin, Architect and Partner at Diller Scofidio + Renfro. “A taut aluminum façade flexes and twists over the building’s dynamic pinwheel form, drawing inspiration from the energy and grace of Olympians and Paralympians. Inside, descending galleries are organized along a continuous spiral, enabling visitors of all abilities to have a shared, common experience along a universal pathway. After leading the museum’s design for the past six years, I’m so moved by the collective, herculean effort that allowed us to now share these stories of perseverance with the public.”

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum is a proud member of the Olympic Museums Network and is the only comprehensive Olympic and Paralympic museum in the United States. Visit usopm.org to learn more and to plan a visit to the Museum located in Colorado Springs – Olympic City USA.