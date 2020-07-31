University of Evansville Adds Danyyil Gayuk To Coaching Staff

Courtesy: Evansville Athletics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Purple Aces head swimming and diving coach Stu Wilson has announced the addition of Danyyil Gayuk to his staff as a graduate assistant.

Gayuk joins the University of Evansville after graduating from Delta State University in the spring. Gayuk majored in Exercise Science while earning a minor in coaching.

“I am thrilled that Danyyil Gayuk will be joining the Aces Swimming and Diving staff. Danyyil has a lot of experience as an athlete competing at the highest level,” Wilson said. “His expertise will benefit the staff and the student-athletes in all aspects of swimming and academics. Welcome to the Aces Family Danyyil!”

As a swimmer at Delta State, Gayuk earned numerous accolades in his senior season. The 2-time New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference Scholar Athlete was the conference champion in the 200 Medley Relay and 100 Breast races. Gayuk earned NCAA All-American honors in the 200 Medley Relay while garnering College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America recognition in the 100 Breast, 400 Free Relay and 200 Medley Relay. He set the Delta State 200 Medley Relay record in back-to-back years and was the league champion in that event.

A native of Donetsk, Ukraine, Gayuk earned multiple national championships in his home country and was a European championship qualifier. He qualified for a World Championship in 2014 in his age group.