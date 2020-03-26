Two-Time 2019 World Champion Daiya Seto Remains Auto-Qualified For 2021 Games

We reported yesterday how the remaining elite international swimming event of the Japan Swim was officially been cancelled in light of the still-present coronavirus (COVID-19) threat worldwide.

The catalyst for cancellation of the event originally slated for April 2nd – April 7th was the press conference held yesterday by Governor Yuriko Koike. Koike called on Tokyo residents to exercise restraint to avoid a lockdown. She said the next three weeks were critical for whether Tokyo would see an “overshoot”–an explosive rise–in virus cases.

A day later, the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF) provided a more detailed announcement of the cancellation.

JASF Director Tsuyoshi Aoki‘s statement begins, “We express our sincere condolences to those who died and their families due to this new coronavirus infection. I pray that all affected individuals will recover as soon as possible.”

He continues to reiterate that the safety of athletes, families and stakeholders are being given top priority and he thanks everyone for their ‘understanding’ in the need to cancel the Olympic-qualifying meet.