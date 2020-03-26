Megan Clark Named CAA Swimmer of the Year

Courtesy: Northeastern Athletics

RICHMOND, Va.— For the second time in her career, senior Megan Clark of the Northeastern women’s swimming and diving team has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Swimmer of the Year, as announced by the conference on Thursday.

The Fairfax Station, Virginia native’s standout senior campaign landed her, her third straight berth into the NCAA Championships after qualifying in the 100-yard freestyle. Clark reset school records again this season, clocking in with a 48.46 in the 100 free at the Terrier Invitational to best her previous record time of 48.47.

At the CAA Championships Clark posted a time of 48.67 to win the 100 free, reclaiming her title from the 2018 season. The senior touched the wall in second-place in the 50 free at the CAA Championships with a time of 22.44 and recorded the second-fastest time of the league meet in the 200 free with a time of 1:47.60 to win the ‘B’ Final.

At the Terrier Invitational, Clark swept the freestyle events with season-best times in the 50 free (22.34), 100 free (48.46) and 200 free (1:47.30). Clark was also a member of the winning 400 medley, 400 free and 800 free relay teams at the Terrier Invite.

The senior was a staple on Northeastern’s relay teams this season and swam on the season-best relay teams in the 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 200 medley and 400 medley.

Clark last received this honor in 2018 and is the only Northeastern Husky to earn Swimmer of the Year honors from the CAA. The senior leaves Northeastern with the program record in the 50, 100 and 200 free and was a member of the school record relay teams in the 200 free, 400 free, 200 medley and 400 medley.