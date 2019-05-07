Two Sport Athlete, Talyn Pierce, Signs at Alfred University

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Newark High School’s Talyn Pierce has committed to attend Alfred University to swim and play lacrosse beginning in the fall of 2019.

“Alfred University is the perfect place for me as it is a great academic university and it allows me to continue my swimming and lacrosse careers. I’m excited to be going there and contributing to both teams.”

Pierce is a Section V Class B championship heat finalist in the 200 and 500 free just missing the state cut. With Victor Swim Club, he was a B-finalist at Niagara LSC Championships in both events, and he also scored in the top 16 in the 1650 free, 1000 free and 200 breast in March. His best times would have placed him in the B-final in the 200 and 500 free and the A-final in the 1650 at the Empire 8 Championships.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 49.98

200 free – 1:47.72

500 free – 4:54.96

1000 free – 10:22.42

1650 free – 17:10.38

100 breast – 1:03.54

200 breast – 2:23.06

In lacrosse, he has been the starting goalie for the Newark Varsity Lacrosse team since his freshman year, currently averaging 14.8 saves per game. His saves per game stat has improved every year since 9th grade, making him second on Newark’s career saves record list with over 500 saves. Alfred graduating one of their three goalies.

