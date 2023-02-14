Tufts Repeats as NESCAC Women’s Swimming & Diving Champions

Courtesy: NESCAC

The Tufts Jumbos finished the NESCAC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship with 1984.5 points, the most points by a Jumbo squad in the championships and the fourth most points in the history of the event, to capture their second straight NESCAC title.

Tufts led the meet from wire-to-wire. The Jumbos won the first event of the meet, posting a pool record in the 800 freestyle relay, and finished the meet with a win and another pool record in the 400 freestyle relay. Overall, Tufts won 10 conference titles – seven individual races and three relays.

Williams finished as the NESCAC Runners-Up with 1614.5 points. Amherst (1107 points), host Bowdoin (1092 points), and Middlebury (907.5 points) rounded out the top five finishers.

Tufts first-year Madeleine Dunn started Sunday’s evening session with a win in the 1650 freestyle (16:51.90) to complete the sweep of the distance events (500, 1000, 1650).

Williams sophomore Sophia Verkleeren won her third individual event of the meet with a victory in the 200 backstroke. Verkleeren dropped 1.83 seconds from her prelim swim time and was the only swimmer under two minutes in the event (1:57.99).

The Jumbos added their second win of the night when first-year Lillian Klinginsmith took first in the 100 freestyle (49.92). It was Klinginsmith’s second individual NESCAC title of the weekend.

Williams juniors Amanda Wager and Samantha Kilcoyne added to the Ephs’ win total in the next two events. Wagner captured first in the 200 breaststroke (2:14.00) while Kilcoyne won the 200 butterfly (2:01.12).

Tufts finished the night with a win in the 400 freestyle. Seniors Elle Morse, Katelin Isakoff, Kateline Ulmer, and Klinginsmith combined for a winning time of 3:22.68, lowering their entry time by 3.60 seconds.

Team Standings