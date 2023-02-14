Findlay Men & Women Roll To Greater Midwest Athletic Conference Championship Titles

2023 G-MAC/MEC Championships

February 7-10, 2023

Canton, Ohio

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Champions once again, and in a manner that can only be described by one word: domination.

For the first time since 2019 and the third time since joining the conference in 2017, the University of Findlay men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams can both call themselves champions of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC).

Competition at the G-MAC / MEC (Mountain East Conference) Swimming and Diving Championships wrapped up on Friday, Feb. 10 at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton, Ohio. After four days in the pool, the Oilers showed why they are the standard in the conference when it comes to the sport of swimming and diving.

In total, there were 42 events that handed out championship medals, 21 on both the men’s and women’s side. How did Findlay fare in those 42 events? They won 32 of them. The men were perfect in the swimming events, winning all 19 and finishing runner-up in the two diving events. The women won 13 of the 19 swimming events and did not have a diver competing.

For the men, who are ranked seventh in the country in the latest poll, it is their sixth consecutive G-MAC Championship title, the longest streak of conference championships by any school in any sport in Great Midwest history. Dynastic runs like this are often shunned in sport. Onlookers often get tired of seeing the same winner year-in and year-out. That does not bother this squad which got to make the victory jump into the deep end after yet another title.

For Findlay’s women, who are currently ranked 19th in the country, it is redemption and reclamation. The past three years have seen Hillsdale College climb to the top spot on the podium after the Oilers won in 2018 and 2019, but in 2023, Findlay left no doubt, bringing the trophy back to Northwest Ohio after punishing their in-conference rival. A third G-MAC Championship in six years.

On top of the team hardware, the Oilers collected most of the individual honors, as well.

Quotes from Coach Makepeace

Winning trophies and bringing home hardware is always fun. It’s a testament to our program and the success they’re having is a result of their work on a week-to-week basis. Without all the student-athletes and what they’ve put into themselves, we wouldn’t be in this position. I’m fortunate to coach a great group, one that will now have their name written in history.

Getting complacent can be challenging because when you have a men’s program that can compete against most of the top teams in the country, coming to a meet where we know we’ll have multiple athletes in the top-eight for most of the week, it would be easy to relax. But we talk about it throughout the year, so they understand what their job and responsibilities are. They compete hard in practice so that they can perform at meets and that plays a big role in our success.

For the women, not having won the championship for a while has been something that our women’s roster has been keyed in on for the better part of three calendar years and now the culmination of all their dedication and hard work came together and put a great week together. We’re thrilled to hoist the trophy again and prove that our squad is the top in the G-MAC.

Men’s Coach of the Year – Andrew Makepeace

Men’s Swimmer of the Meet – Camilo Marrugo

Men’s Freshman of the Meet – Matteo Filippi

Women’s Freshman of the Meet – Emily Mears-Bentley

Women’s Elite 26 Winner – Mille Berg

Friday’s All-G-MAC Performances

Men

Winning his third event title of the week was freshman Matteo Filippi who took gold in the 1650 freestyle, completing the event in a time of 15:42.77, good for an NCAA B cut. It is the first event champion in the 1650 for Findlay since Ben Rath won it back in 2018.

Rafael Lozano (So.) took third in the event and earned second-team all-conference with a time of 16:23.92.

The 100 free belonged to the Oilers, as well, as sophomore Angel Margaritov took first with a 45.70.

Earning second-team all-conference was junior Adam Hornak who took third with a time of 46.06.

Randy Keener III picked up the victory in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:46.91, an NCAA B cut and a new school and meet record. That time is tied for 14 th in Division II this season.

in Division II this season. In third in the event was sophomore Tyler Thomas who touched in a time of 1:53.44 to claim second-team all-conference honors.

Taking first in the 200 breaststroke was junior Daniel Garcia who set a new meet and pool record with a swim of 1:57.11. He has now won that event in three consecutive seasons at this meet.

Earning third-team all-conference in the event was senior Brandon Moran who finished in fourth, improving on his prelim time by almost five full seconds with a time of 2:04.43.

As they had done all week, Findlay ended the event with a win in the 400 freestyle relay. Margaritov, Garcia, Hornak, and junior Evan Patterson were victorious in a tight race, winning with a time of 3:04.23.

Women

Picking up second-team all-G-MAC honors in the 1650 freestyle is sophomore Abbie Kmet who finished fourth in the event with a time of 17:50.28, a new lifetime best.

Taking fifth and earning third-team honors is senior Taylor Christensen who touched the wall in a time of 18:01.78.

It was total domination in the 100 free as Findlay had six of the top eight finishers in the event including the top five. That group was led by freshman phenom Emily Mears-Bentley who won her sixth event title of the week, claiming first with a time of 51.06, an NCAA B cut and a new meet record.

Freshman Faith Marsicek was right behind, taking second and earning all-conference honors with a time of 52.41. Earning third-team all-conference is freshman Troie Grubbs who touched in a time of 52.48.

Findlay’s Elite 26 winner, which honors the top GPA in the conference, proved that she is also a standout in the water. Mille Berg flew in the 200 backstroke finals to claim first place with a time of 2:03.29.

Sophomore teammate Sasha Melnyk was runner-up, earning all-conference status with a time of 2:03.71.

Freshman Katie Susi claimed gold in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:20.15.

The 400 free relay capped the week and once again, it was an Oilers victory. Mears-Bentley, Sydney Jones (So.), Grubbs, and Marsicek teamed up to take the victory with a time of 3:27.93, a new meet record.

Team Scores

Men

1. University of Findlay 1966 – 2023 Great Midwest Team Champion

2. Ashland University 1121

3. Frostburg State University 1088.5

4. Fairmont State University 897.5

5. Notre Dame College 772

6. Davis & Elkins College 641

7. Malone University 412

8. West Virginia Wesleyan College 160

9. Wheeling University 67

Women

1. University of Findlay 1889.5 – 2023 Great Midwest Team Champion

2. Hillsdale College 1589

3. Ashland University 886.5

4. Frostburg State University 778

5. Notre Dame College 570

6. Wheeling University 509

7. Davis & Elkins College 506

8. Fairmont State University 430

9. West Virginia Wesleyan College 258

10. Malone University 190