Training Partners D’Arrigo and Lochte Battle it out in 400 Free

2018 PLANTATION (FL) SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

14 year old Claire Timson won the women’s 100 back, posting a 1:04.52 to come in under the Winter Nationals cut. Timson was out in 31.35, leading the field by almost half a second, and came back in 33.17, which was also the fastest split in the field.

Ryan Lochte and Corey Main battled it out in the men’s 100 back, with Lochte coming back on the final 50 to win in 56.38 to Main’s 56.66. While those times are decent for this point in the season, the more impressive part of the race was how Lochte split it. Lochte was out in 28.08 and came back in 28.30, coming incredibly close to an even split. Main, on the other hand, split in a more traditional fashion, going out in 27.82, and coming back in 28.84.

40 year old Harvey Beckwith came in 3rd in the men’s 50 breast, posting a 30.88. Jared Pike won the event with a 29.23. 16 year old Chade Nersicio won the women’s 50 fly with a quick time of 27.55. What’s interesting about that is that Nersicio went 1:06 in the 100 fly yesterday, whereas you would expect a 27.5 50 fly to be at around the 1:00/1:01 mark.

Andrii Govorov won the men’s 50 fly with a 23.47. He took the event by nearly 2 seconds, and broke the FG Open record of 23.96. Govorov did not compete in the 100 fly yesterday, but a 23.4 50 fly could have potentially translated into a fast 100, especially for early March. Isabel Ivey won the women’s 200 IM, posting a 2:16.77. She posted decent splits all-around, going out fast with a 28.71 fly split, then went 34.44, 41.34, and 32.28 respectively. 28 year old Bruno Fratus took the men’s 50 free in a great early March time of 22.27.

Ryan Lochte and Florida training partner Mitch D’Arrigo battled throughout the 400 free, with D’Arrigo edging out Lochte on the final 100 after racing neck-and-neck the whole way through. Both swimmers floated up to 1:01s in the middle 2 100s, then split 58-low on the last 100.