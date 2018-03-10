Mie Nielsen, Marco Koch Win on Day 2 of Golden Tour Camille-Muffat Sarcelles

2018 FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat – Sarcelles

Friday, March 9 – Sunday, March 11, 2018

Prelims 8:30am GMT+1 (2:30am EST/11:30pm PST); finals 5pm on Friday (11am EST/8am PST), 4:30pm on Saturday (10:30am EST/7:30am PST), and 3:30pm on Sunday (9:30am EST/6:30am PST)

Centre Aquatique Christiane et Guy Canzano, Sarcelles

50m

Brochure

Psych sheet

Live results

Day Two of the 2018 FFN Golden Tour Camille-Muffat Sarcelles was marked by a top-10 performance in the women’s 100 back from Denmark’s Mie-Oe Nielsen, who won with 59.90. The A final, completely devoid of French swimmers, was significantly faster than in Nice where France’s Mathilde Cini won in 1:01.85. In Sarcelles, Nielsen led the way with 59.90, only .27 off her seed time, and the world’s #8 time so far this season.

2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 100 BACK Kylie CAN

MASSE 2 Emily

SEEBOHM AUS 58.90 3 Taylor

RUCK CAN 59.13 4 Olivia

SMOLIGA USA 59.14 5 Regan

SMITH USA 59.38 6 Yuanhui

FU CHN 59.40 7 Kaylee

McKEOWN AUS 59.67 8 Hayley

BAKER AUS 59.95 View Top 27»

Kira Toussaint of Netherlands went 1:00.99 for second place. Turkey’s Ekaterina Avramova took 1 second off her seed time to finish third with 1:01.87, coming to the wall just ahead of Germany’s Jenny Mensing (1:01.91) and Theodora Drakou of Greece (1:02.04).

Montpellier’s Marie Wattel won the 200 free (2:00.07) ahead of Germany’s Reva Foos (2:00.84) and Jaz Carlin (2:01.19). At the end of the session she was runner-up in the 50 free with 25.30, coming in nearly 1 second behind Pernille Blume of Denmark (24.48). The top four finishers in the 50 were all faster than Charlotte Bonnet’s victory time in Nice (25.85). Julie-Kepp Jensen, also of Denmark (25.33) and Greece’s Theodora Drakou (25.72) followed Blume and Wattel. Denmark’s Emily Gantriis took fifth in 25.88, improving her seed time by .10.

Katrine Bukh Villesen led a 1-2-3 Danish sweep in the 200 fly. Villesen won with 2:13.45 ahead of Maj Howardsen (2:16.08) and Marina-Heller Hansen (2:17.42).

ASPTT Montpellier’s Fanny Deberghes won an uncontested 200 breast; she stopped the clock at 2:30.93, about a second slower than her winning time from Nice, and 4.5 seconds ahead of second-place Nolwenn Herve, also of Montpellier. Germany’s Anna Elendt dropped .40 to take third in 2:35.55, while Alexandra Werner (GBR) improved her seed time by 3.1 to finish fourth with 2:35.86. Siobhan Marie O’Connor of Bath (GBR) swam mostly alone to win the 200 IM in 2:13.54, nearly 5 seconds in front of Greece’s Nikoletta Pavlopoulou (2:18.36).

In the men’s meet, the only French swimmer to stand on the top step of the podium was Jérémy Stravius of Amiens, who won the 100 free for the second Golden Tour meet in a row, with the exact same time as in Nice: 49.60. Stravius was the only one to break 50 seconds; Calum Jarvis (GBR) touched second in 50.45, ahead of Kyle Stolk (NED)’s 50.57. Top-seeded Maxime Grousset, also of Amiens, finished 7th in 51.22, about 3.2 seconds off his seed time.

Greece’s Dimitrios Negris added a 400 free title to the 1500 he won on Friday, clocking a 3:52.85 to come within 1.7 seconds of his seed time. Negris finished 4.3 seconds ahead of Hugo Sagnes from Amiens (3:57.19).

In yet another final with no Frenchmen, Germany’s Marco Koch swam to a comfortable 2:11.60 victory in the 200 breast, some 2 seconds faster than Giedrius Titenis’s win in Nice. Here, Titenis finished fourth in 2:14.71. Arno Kamminga of Netherlands earned the silver with 2:13.44. Chris Walker-Hebborn (GBR) claimed victory in the 100 back with 55.26, 1.1 seconds faster than Paul-Gabriel Bedel’s winning time in Nice. Stanislas Huille of Versailles was second in 56.79, while Paris INSEP’s Mewen Tomac rounded out the podium in 57.10.

Viktor Bromer of Denmark won a tight race in the 200 fly. His 1:57.73 beat out Hungarian teammates Bence Biczo (1:57.82) and David Verraszto (1:57.83) by a fingernail. Verraszto won the 200 IM, one of his specialties, with a time that was just a bit faster than his win in Nice last month (2:01.03 vs 2:01.51 in February). Verraszto wasn’t particularly challenged in the IM; second-place Georgios Spanoudakis of Greece came in at 2:02.21, and Denmark’s Daniel Skaaning was third in 2:04.41.

Saturday Finals

Friday Finals

Women’s 1500 Meter Freestyle – Marie Kuntzmann (FRA) 17:15.97

Men’s 800 Meter Freestyle – David Verraszto (HUN) 8:08.96

(HUN) 8:08.96 Women’s 800 Meter Freestyle – Jaz Carlin (GBR) 8:37.11

Men’s 1500 Meter Freestyle – Dimitrios Negris (GRE) 15:19.45

Women’s 400 Meter IM – Katrine Bukh Villesen (DEN) 4:51.57

Men’s 400 Meter IM – David Verraszto (HUN) 4:17.96

(HUN) 4:17.96 Women’s 50 Meter Backstroke – Mie-Oe Nielsen (DEN) 28.28

Men’s 50 Meter Backstroke – Jérémy Stravius (FRA) 25.42

(FRA) 25.42 Women’s 50 Meter Breaststroke – Anna Elendt (GER) 31.67

Men’s 50 Meter Breaststroke – Arno Kamminga (NED) 27.89

Women’s 50 Meter Butterfly – Marie Wattel (FRA) 26.16

Men’s 50 Meter Butterfly – Manuel Leuthard (SUI) 24.52

Prize Money

Sarcelles stage

1st – gold medal and 400 €

2nd – silver medal and 200 €

3rd – bronze medal and 150 €

General rankings

Top 5 after Stage 1

Women’s Rankings Men’s Rankings Charlotte Bonnet 28 points David Verrazto 19 points Fantine Lesaffre 18 Giedrius Titenis 15 Fanny Deberghes 15 Paul-Gabriel Bedel 13 Lara Grangeon 14 Jeremy Desplanches 12 Anja Crevar 11 Damien Joly 11

The top 5 women and top 5 men, based on points, after 3 stages of the Golden Tour will earn a total combined purse of 30,000 €. Points will be awarded as follows: 1st in event = 5 points, 2nd in event = 3 points, 3rd in event = 1 point. The Golden Tour bonus prize money will be allocated: