Torri Huske Double Winner On Day 1 Of PV Senior Championships

2018 PV LC Senior Championships

Thursday-Sunday, July 12th-15th

Eppley Recreation Center, University of Maryland, College Park, MD

Hosted by Occoquan Swimming

Long Course Swimming

The 2018 PV LC Senior Championships kicked off on Thursday, July 12th on the campus of the University of Maryland. Torri Huske, a 15 year old, backed up her impressive Short Course season by winning the 200 IM and 100 free back-to-back, and with personal bests in both. In the 200 IM, Huske posted a quick 2:18.85, marking a drop from her previous best of 2:20.04, and the first time she’s broken 2:20. Huske swam a quick first 150, posting a fly split of 28.76, back split of 35.42, and breast split of 40.54, and then came home with a decent free split of 34.13. In the next women’s event, Huske went a 57.74 to win the 100 free. She used front half speed again, posting a 27.51 on the first 50. She was nearly overtaken by Erika Chen (15) on the 2nd 50, where Chen split a 29.86 to Huske’s 30.23 to finish just behind in 57.88.

Sean Conway, 17, took the men’s 200 IM by a little over 3 seconds, posting a 2:05.16. That time comes in just under a second off his personal best of 2:04.22, which he set in April of this year. Conway split the race well, posting splits of 26.76, 31.49, 36.98, and 29.93.

Yusuke Legard, 21, won the men’s 100 free with a 50.93. That time comes in a little off his best time of 50.14. He was out in 24.03, and back in 26.90. Mary Claire Tansill, 20, took the women’s 100 breast with a 1:11.94, winning by a full second. That time came in exactly .1 seconds off her best time of 1:11.84.

Spencer Rowe, 19, swam a 1:04.55 to win the men’s 100 breast. He split the race tightly, going out in 31.06 and coming back in 33.49. His personal best comes in at 1:03.65. Paige Mckenna, 15, won the women’s 800 free by 12 seconds, touching in 8:51.77. That time marks a huge time drop of 8.18 seconds. Stuart Pliuskaitis, 17, won the men’s 1500 with a 16:16.89, coming in off his personal best of 16:11.43.