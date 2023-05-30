Top 5 Overall Finishers At Inaugural AP Race International Meet

2023 AP RACE INTERNATIONAL MEET

The inaugural AP Race International Meet wrapped up last night at London Aquatic Center.

Although multi-Olympic champion and reigning World Record holder Adam Peaty was on the sidelines mingling with fans and athletes, his namesake competition still brought some immense talent over the course of the 3-day event.

We saw 200m free Olympic champion Tom Dean take to the pool, along with two-time Tokyo silver medalist Arno Kamminga. Canada’s Sydney Pickrem was among the contestants, along with American Catie DeLoof, Swedes Louise Hansson and Sophie Hansson and South African Lara van Niekerk, to name a handful.

Upon the meet’s conclusion, the top five athletes, regardless of gender, with the highest World Aquatics (formerly FINA) Points swims were awarded prize money. Here is a breakdown of the top 5 performances.

1st Place – Sydney Pickrem (CAN) – 2:08.89 200 IM, 936 Pts, £10,000 ($12,270)

On the final night of competition, Canada’s Sydney Pickrem came within striking distance of her own lifetime best en route to winning the women’s 200m IM.

26-year-old Pickrem produced a mark of 2:08.89, a time which fell just .28 of her career-best 2:08.61 notched in 2019 and again at this year’s Canadian Trials She remains the #2 performer of all time for Canada.

2nd Place – Arno Kamminga (NED) – 2:09.34 200 Breast, 923 Pts, £4,000 ($4,908)

Dutchman Arno Kamminga easily defeated the men’s 200m breast field here, logging a result of 2:09.34 to get to the wall 5 seconds ahead of his competitors last night.

His performance represented the 27-year-old’s season-best, overtaking his previous effort of 2:09.47 from last month’s Mediterranean Open. Kamminga moves up the rankings to now own position #9 on the season.

3rd Place – TIE, Tes Schouten (NED) – 1:05.93 100 Breast, 920 Pts & Matt Richards (GBR) – 48.17 100 Free, 920 Pts, combined £3500 ($4,300)

Dutch national record holder Tes Schouten got it done for gold in the women’s 100m breast, putting her own national record on notice in the process on day 2.

Schouten clocked a winning time of 1:05.93, a result which fell only .22 shy of the 1:05.71 Dutch standard she posted in April at the Eindhoven qualification meet. That previous PB ranks Schouten as the #2 performer in the world this season.

As for Richards on night 2, the Olympic relay champion posted a winning effort of 48.17 in the 100m free to get the edge over Dean who checked in at 48.35 for silver.

20-year-old Richards reaped the national title in this event at the British Swimming Championships last month, grabbing gold in Sheffield in a time of 47.72 to rank 4th in the world on the season.

5th Place – Daniel Wiffen (IRL) – 14:57.30 1500 Free, 914 Pts, £750 ($920)

Daniel Wiffen of Ireland kicked off the competition with a feisty time of 14:57.30 in the men’s 1500m free. That garnered him 914 points to rank 5th in overall finishers at the end of the meet.

He represented the sole contestant of the field to get under 15:45 in the distance race, although the national record holder has been quicker already this season. Wiffen notched a head-turning time of 14:34.91 at April’s Swim Open Stockholm to rank as the 2nd fastest performer in the world.