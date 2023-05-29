Richards Posts 48.17 To Take 100 Free Gold On Day 2 Of AP Race International

2023 AP RACE INTERNATIONAL MEET

The inaugural AP Race International Meet continued from London Aquatic Center with several of Great Britain’s big guns back in the water.

Reigning Olympic champion Tom Dean fired off a time of 1:58.00 to take the men’s 200m IM, getting to the wall over 5 seconds ahead of the competition.

The 23-year-old has already been as quick as 1:56.65 in this event, a time he posted for the British national title last month.

Matt Richards was also among tonight’s winners, capturing gold in the men’s 100m free.

The Olympic relay champion posted a winning effort of 48.17 to get the edge over Dean who checked in at 48.35 for silver. Trinidad & Tobago Olympian Dylan Carter rounded out the top 3 in 48.65 this evening.

As for Richards, the 20-year-old reaped the national title in this event at the British Swimming Championships last month, reaping gold in Sheffield in a time of 47.72 to rank 4th in the world on the season.

Following up on his 100m breaststroke silver from yesterday was Germany’s Lucas Matzerath in the men’s 50m breast.

Matzerath upgraded to gold in a time of 27.01 to get to the wall .15 ahead of Dutch Olympic medalist Arno Kamminga who clocked 27.16. Germany’s Melvin Imoudu also clocked 27.16 to share the silver medal with Kamminga.

American Paige Madden earned the 200m free gold in a result of 1:57.62. She marked the only athlete in the final to get under 2:05, putting up a season-best result in the process.

Fellow American and Loughborough-trained Catie DeLoof snagged the top prize in the women’s 100m back, hitting 1:00.53. That beat out teammate Lauren Cox who snared silver in 1:00.88.

Dutch national record holder Tes Schouten got it done for gold in the women’s 100m breast, coming within striking distance of her own national record in the process.

Schouten clocked a winning time of 1:05.93, a result which fell only .22 shy of the 1:05.71 Dutch standard she posted in April at the Eindhoven qualification meet. That previous PB ranks Schouten as the #2 performer in the world this season.

Swden’s Sophie Hansson secured silver in tonight’s race in 1:05.99 while South Africa’s Lara van Niekerk also landed on the podium in 1:o7.34 for bronze. Hansson’s performance checks in as the 4th-quickest of her career.

Additional Winners