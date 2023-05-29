Olympian Brooks Curry Partners With Nonprofit To Give Free Swimming Lessons Nationwide

Courtesy: Tankproof

Austin, TX – National learn-to-swim nonprofit, Tankproof and gold medalist (2020 Tokyo Olympics), Brooks Curry are partnering to bring the life-saving gift of swimming to communities all over the United States this summer.

Tankproof plans to provide zero-cost swimming lessons to 8 markets including Louisiana, Austin, Dallas/Plano, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Brooklyn.

“The partnership with Brooks is literally ‘golden’. Partnering with an individual with his accolades and personal passion for community is the perfect combination,” says Tankproof co-founder, Torrence Thomas.

Co-founder Thurman Thomas adds, “It’s so special that Brooks has spent years living in Baton Rouge, the city where our organization was birthed. We feel a direct connection to partnering with him to change lives.”

As a LSU Tiger, Brooks Curry took home the national title in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle and has represented and competed for the United States at the 2020 Olympics winning a gold medal in the 4×100 meter freestyle relay.

Tankproof and Brooks Curry plan to create even more waves of change across the nation this summer as Tankproof embarks on the organization’s 12th year serving youth.

The benefits of this new partnership include:

Greater accessibility to a life-saving skill in underserved communities ● Mentorship and role model influence on kids aspiring to compete in swimming or take on leadership roles in the future

Expansion of reach in other states with underserved communities

About Brooks Curry

Brooks Curry is an American Olympian, who claimed the title of gold medalist in the 4×100-meter freestyle relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Additionally, Curry won the NCAA title in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle at the 2022 NCAA Championships. At the 2022 World Aquatics Championships, he secured a gold medal in the 4×100-meter freestyle relay and a bronze medal in the 4×100-meter mixed freestyle relay, along with a fifth-place finish in the 100-meter freestyle.

About Tankproof

Co-founded by THEBROSFRESH, Thurman and Torrence, Tankproof is a non-profit organization that gives swimming lessons and food security to kids who need it most! Since 2012 Tankproof has given the life-saving gift of swimming to thousands of children across the country. Tankproof has been featured on the Kelly Clarkson Show, CBS Evening News, NBC Nightly News, Vogue, Esquire, LA Times, NY Times, and the cover of USA Today. For more information on Tankproof, please visit: www.tankproof.org