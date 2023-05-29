Anna Peplowski Discusses Long Course Freestyle Progression, Indiana Training

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Indiana sophomore Anna Peplowski, who is on a roll in this long course season. She’s gone from a PB of 1:59 to 1:58.4 (then 1:58.0 that night) in April at the Westmont Pro Swim to 1:57.0 just a couple weeks ago at the Indy Cup. Peplowski breaks down her relationship with long course and what’s made the difference these past few months.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS