DeLoof & Pickrem Near Lifetime Bests To Close Out AP Race International

2023 AP RACE INTERNATIONAL MEET

The 2023 AP Race International Meet wrapped up at London Aquatic Center, closing out a successful competition that saw local youth take on aquatic superstars.

One of those stars was reigning 200m freestyle Olympic champion Tom Dean, with the Bath swimmer winning his signature event.

Dean touched in a time of 1:46.09 to get the edge over Matt Richards, with Richards hitting 1:46.73 as tonight’s silver medalist. Austria’s Felix Auboeck rounded out the top 3, posting 1:48.69 representing Loughborough.

As for Dean, the 23-year-old owns a season-best outing of 1:44.93 from when he snagged silver at the British Swimming Championships last month. Taking the national title there in Sheffield was Richards, who produced a best-ever result of 1:44.83.

The women’s 100m free tonight saw Catie DeLoof of the United States get to the wall first, posting a super solid swim of 54.04. DeLoof opened in 25.67 and closed in 28.37 to top Anna Hopkin who settled for silver in 54.33. Poland’s Kornelia Fiedkiewicz clocked 54.45 to bag bronze in the race.

As for the former University of Michigan Wolverine DeLoof, her time of 54.04 this evening checks in as the 3rd fastest of her career. She owns a lifetime best of 53.77 from the 2021 Olympic Trials and also posted a 53.87 from that same meet. This time slides into the 3rd slot on her resume.

DeLoof now ranks 19th in the world on the season, while Hopkin’s season-best of 53.52 from the British Championships rendered her the world’s 11th swiftest performer.

Two-time Olympic silver medalist Arno Kamminga easily defeated the men’s 200m breast field here, logging a result of 2:09.34 to get to the wall 5 seconds ahead of his competitors.

Tonight’s performance represents the Dutchman’s season-best, overtaking his previous effort of 2:09.47 from last month’s Mediterranean Open. Kamminga moves up the rankings to now own position #9 on the season.

Canada’s Sydney Pickrem came within striking distance of her own lifetime best en route to winning the women’s 200m IM this evening.

26-year-old Pickrem produced a mark of 2:08.89, a time which fell just .28 of her career-best 2:08.61 notched in 2019 and again at this year’s Canadian Trials She remains the #2 performer of all time for Canada.

Additional Winners