Tomas Rodriguez (Para), Erika Braun (Masters) Break Records at Rowdy Gaines Classic

American swimmer Tomas Rodriguez has broken his own American Record in the 200 short course meters butterfly.

Racing at the 15th annual Rowdy Gaines Masters Classic, one of the country’s biggest annual Masters meets, Francisco swam 2:39.50 in finals of the 200 fly. That knocks 17 seconds off his old American Record for the S9 group, which is a 2:56.47 that was set in November 2022.

Splits Comparison:

Tomas Rodriguez Tomas Rodriguez Old American Record New American Record 50m 38.28 36 100m 43.64 39.2 150m 50.04 41.4 200m 44.51 42.9 Total Time 2:56.47 2:39.50

Rodriguez also swam 5:05 in the 400 free, 2:56.26 in the 200 back, 2:45.97 in the 200 IM, and 1:12.62 in the 100 fly.

Outside of training, Rodriguez works as a full-time reporter for the Naples Daily News and the Fort Myers News-Press, part of the USA Today network.

Masters Record

Rodriguez wasn’t the only American Record breaker at the meet. Erika Braun, one of the best and best-known Masters swimmers in the world, set a new USMS Record in the 100 short course meters breaststroke, swimming 1:16.60.

That swim breaks the old record that was set by Sara Dunn last year at 1:17.58.

She later broke her own record in the 100 fly (1:06.88, breaking 1:07.04), and 100 free (58.12, breaking 58.44). That swim in the 100 free also broke her own World Record for the age group.

Braun now holds seven USMS American Records in short course meters alone in the 50-54 age group.