World Championships Finalist Eneli Jefimova Verbally Commits To NC State (2025)

Eneli Jefimova, a 2023 World Junior Champion, three-time World Championships finalist, and Tokyo Olympian has verbally committed to swim at NC State for the fall of 2025. She announced her commitment via Instagram on Sunday.

I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at North Carolina State University! I would like to thank my family, teammates and coach for their support. I can’t wait to be a part of Wolfpack!🐺❤️

Jefimova has been one of the top junior breaststrokers in the world for the past two years. At the 2023 World Championships, she placed 8th in the 50 breast (30.48), 6th in the 100 breast (1:06.36), and 21st in the 200 breast (2:27.60) and set a personal best of 1:06.18 in the 100 breast semi-finals. She also won her first-ever World Junior title at the 2023 World Junior Championships, taking first in the 50 breast.

In short course, all of Jefimova’s best times were set in 2021. Her 100 and 200 breast times converted to yards using SwimSwam’s classic converter would have been fast enough to score at the 2023 NCAA Championships, and her 100 breast time is also capable of ‘A’ finalising.

That being said, expect Jefimova to be considerably faster than her yards conversion in the 50 breast, as her SCM best in the 50 breast is slower than her LCM best.

50 breast: 30.08

100 breast: 1:06.18

200 breast: 2:26.02

50 breast: 30.09 (converted to 27.10 in yards)

100 breast: 1:04.25 (converted to 57.88 in yards)

200 breast: 2:22.20 (converted to 2:08.10)

Jefimova is the first major recruit in NC State’s women’s class of 2029, though she’s not the first big-name European breaststroker to join the Wolfpack. Swedish breaststroker and Eurojean Juniors medalist Lisa Nystrand is coming to Raleigh in the fall of 2024, while NCAA champion Sophie Hansson of Sweden graduated from the program two seasons ago.

