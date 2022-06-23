Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tom Dean Anchors 4×200 FR In 1:43.53, Fourth-Fastest Rolling Split Of All Time

Comments: 16

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

At the 600-meter mark of the men’s 4×200 free relay, Great Britain was sitting in fifth place, 2.17 seconds behind Brazil, the country in third at that point of the race. Then, Tom Dean dove in the water, ripping a massive split time of 1:43.53 to help the Brits earn bronze and put them 0.69 seconds ahead of Brazil at the final touch.

Read our full 4×200 free relay analysis here.

Dean’s split was the fourth-fastest 200 free ever swum off of a relay start, and the just the sixth-ever sub-1:44 split (not including leadoff legs). This means that British men now make up half of the sub-1:44 relay splits, as Dean’s teammates Duncan Scott and James Guy have both been under that mark as well.

Top Men’s 200 Free Relay Splits (No Leadoffs Included):

  1. Sun Yang, China – 1:43.16 (2013)
  2. Yannick Agnel, France – 1:43.24 (2012)
  3. Duncan Scott, Great Britain – 1:43.45 (2021)
  4. Tom Dean, Great Britain – 1:43.53 (2022)
  5. Townley Haas, United States – 1:43.78 (2018)
  6. James Guy, Great Britain – 1:43.80 (2017)

For the Brits, Dean’s leg was a crucial one. Their hopes of gold were thwarted when key Tokyo relay member Scott withdrew from World Championships due to post COVID-19 training struggles, and then their chances even of medaling seemed unlikely when they finished sixth in the heats even with a near full-strength team.  The push that Dean gave his team to earn bronze helped them maintain the British tradition of success in the 4×200 free relay following Olympic gold last year, even if they weren’t the ones at the top of the podium this time around.

Earlier in the meet, Dean anchored Great Britain’s 4×100 free relay in 46.95, clocking one out of the four sub-47 splits in the field. After leading off Great Britain’s 4×200 Olympic relay last year, he is now slowly transitioning himself into a relay anchoring stud. In the individual 200 free, Dean finished third with a time of 1:44.98.

In This Story

16
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
16 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ofrog
1 hour ago

This really helps highlight the absurdity of Biedermann’s supersuited 1:42.00 world record. Here we are 13 years later, and the fastest relay-start aided split is 1.16 seconds slower than the flat start world record.

13
-1
Reply
Robbos
1 hour ago

Awesome swim by Dean, he was motoring.

4
0
Reply
25Backstroke
1 hour ago

If Dean was anywhere near his PB leading off the relay in Tokyo, that WR would be untouchable. 1:45.0/1:45.0/1:44.5/1:43.5 would be 6:58.0 which even a prime Phelps/Lochte 4×2 in super suits couldn’t touch. Scott, Richards, and Guy all stepped up with legs over half a second faster than their PBs.

11
-6
Reply
Dave
Reply to  25Backstroke
1 hour ago

Quite amazing that the fastest textile 4×200 swim is only 3 hundredths off the best super-suit time. Mean while no one gets within 2 whole seconds of Biedermann’s WR in the individual event! Looking forward to seeing these lads having a few more goes at Phelps and Lochte’s record in the next year or two – great times for British Swimming fans!

0
0
Reply
25Backstroke
Reply to  25Backstroke
1 hour ago

fyi: I loved Tom Dean’s performance at this WC, even if he didn’t win gold in the 200. He proved his clutch ability to perform for team GB with his relay anchors (46.xx and 1:43.xx), his ability to go for the win instead of conservative (opening the 200 in 49.xx even if he got run down; reminded me of Le Clos in 2016 – my favorite 200 swim of all time), and his versatility with a 1:56 200 IM. Not hating on Dean at all.

1
0
Reply
eye guy
Reply to  25Backstroke
1 hour ago

You realize Phelps was about 1.5 seconds off his PB when he swam in the WR relay, right? If we are making assumptions, you have to do it for both parties.

14
-6
Reply
Jacob Whittle 46.90 in Paris
Reply to  eye guy
1 hour ago

Can you phelps fanboys just let people have 1 thing

13
-8
Reply
eye guy
Reply to  Jacob Whittle 46.90 in Paris
52 minutes ago

Not a “Phelps fanboy.” I’m just presenting a parallel scenario to yours because you were directly comparing it to that relay. If you’re making hypotheticals, they should be comparable, you make it seem like that WR relay was perfectly swum. Phelps added 1.5 seconds and it wasn’t Lochte’s fastest split either.

6
-6
Reply
eye guy
Reply to  eye guy
26 minutes ago

Also if we are playing the “If” game, the American women’s 2013-2014 4×200 Free Relay could have easily been 7:38 if Allison Schmitt, Missy Franklin, Katie Ledecky, and Shannon Vreeland all performed to their ability on the same relay, but they could never put together good swims at the same time, but that’s part of swimming and relays. It’s tough to have everyone hitting peak performance at the right time in every race.

1
0
Reply
25Backstroke
Reply to  eye guy
1 hour ago

I actually didn’t realize that the record was from 2009 WC; I thought it was from Beijing where he went 1:42.8 (I think?) then led off the relay in 1:43.3

0
-1
Reply
Phichael Melps
Reply to  eye guy
56 minutes ago

You realise the Americans were all wearing supersets and the GB boys weren’t right?

6
0
Reply
Dee
Reply to  eye guy
47 minutes ago

Phelps and Dean were both 1.5s off their PBs leading off 6.58.5s, but obviously GBR was textile and US supersuited.

Last edited 44 minutes ago by Dee
5
0
Reply
oxyswim
Reply to  eye guy
21 minutes ago

Phelps had a massive schedule every major championship though. Deano was relatively fresh going into that relay. Just didn’t come down off the high of individual gold all that well.

1
0
Reply
4606
Reply to  25Backstroke
1 hour ago

If Phelps had gone his PB on that 2009 relay, the WR would be 6:57.0

4
-3
Reply
Dee
Reply to  25Backstroke
51 minutes ago

Phelps/Lochte led supersuit team would beat them imo. But put the 2021 Brits in supersuits and they’d crush them. 6.58.5 textile was obscene.

5
-1
Reply
KeithM
Reply to  Dee
1 minute ago

I think it was an amazing time for then. But overall depth quality in this relay has improved since then. I think both GB & the US are capable of matching or surpassing that by Paris.

0
0
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Yanyan is from Madison, New Jersey and spent the majority of her life there. Although she wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming through scoring countless dual meets, being a timer, and keeping track of her teammates' best times for three years as a …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!