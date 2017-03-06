To the Class of 2017,

You have dedicated four years of your life to being a collegiate swimmer. That is something not a lot of people is able to put on their resume. You have endured countless hours of weight lifting, conditioning, incredibly hard swimming and after four years, it has come to an end.

Some of you may be ready to hang up the goggles and fulfill the “swammer” lifestyle, but some of you may not know how to move on from the last four years that helped shape you into the young adult that you are today.

A team consists of multiple people working together to fulfill a goal or goals. Your team will still be there even after your swimming career has ended. A swim team has an incredible bond. No other team endures the type of pain, the sweat, and the tears quite like us. Don’t think that because you are hanging up the goggles, you have to hang up the friendships, memories, and your passion for the sport.

Over the past four years, you have watched each teammate grow from year to year. You have had the ability to see it all. You have had the ability to lead the team to the best of your ability and show them how resilient you are. You have had eyes on you the last four years who constantly look up to you and come to your for guidance.

Over the past four years you have left a legacy for your team, whether it’s in the pool or out of the pool. During your years of swimming, you may not have fulfilled the accomplishments in the pool that you longed for, but the bonds that you have created and the lessons that you have learned are much more valuable.

There may have been days or even weeks when you questioned why exactly you were a swimmer. There may be meets when you wanted to go a time so bad, or get a certain place but you didn’t. There may have been practices that made you want to quit, but you didn’t. The last four years have made you resilient. You have kept your held your head high no matter the disappointments, and pushed forward each day to accomplish your goals.

Over the past four years, it shouldn’t have been about hitting that time, or finishing in a certain place, but the people who where there at the end of your line each time cheering you on. Although your college career may be done and you may be a “swammer” now, you will always be a member of the team you poured your heart and soul into. A team isn’t just for a few seasons, it’s for a lifetime.

– A swimmer who looks up to you