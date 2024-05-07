The Hungry Swimmer: Frozen PB Banana Bark

Frozen peanut butter banana bark is my favorite nutritious dessert for when I’m really craving ice cream, but want to make a healthier choice. All you need is four basic ingredients and a few kitchen tools you’re guaranteed to have on hand. This recipe is nearly fool-proof so it’s a great one to empower young swimmers to try making on their own!

Peanut butter is a terrific source of protein and healthy fat. And real dark chocolate has less sugar and additives than its milk and white chocolate counterparts. If you’d like to add some more protein, healthy fat and calories to this recipe, consider topping it with chopped peanuts or almonds.

Ingredients

4-5 medium-sized ripe bananas

1 cup dark chocolate chips

1 tablespoon butter (salted or unsalted is fine)

1 cup peanut butter

Instructions