The Hungry Swimmer: Frozen PB Banana Bark

Frozen peanut butter banana bark is my favorite nutritious dessert for when I’m really craving ice cream, but want to make a healthier choice. All you need is four basic ingredients and a few kitchen tools you’re guaranteed to have on hand. This recipe is nearly fool-proof so it’s a great one to empower young swimmers to try making on their own!
Peanut butter is a terrific source of protein and healthy fat. And real dark chocolate has less sugar and additives than its milk and white chocolate counterparts. If you’d like to add some more protein, healthy fat and calories to this recipe, consider topping it with chopped peanuts or almonds.
- 4-5 medium-sized ripe bananas
- 1 cup dark chocolate chips
- 1 tablespoon butter (salted or unsalted is fine)
- 1 cup peanut butter
Instructions
- Cover a baking sheet with a piece of cling wrap.
- Tip: Don’t give into the temptation to use two pieces of film to cover the entire sheet—it’s okay if it doesn’t fully cover it. It’s more important to have one piece of cling wrap to work with so that the chocolate is easier to spread and doesn’t seep through the crack.
- Place the dark chocolate chips and butter in a microwave-safe dish and microwave in 30-second increments until melted. Stir the mixture for 30 seconds in between microwave bursts to give the chocolate a chance to continue melting on its own. Over-microwaving the chocolate can cause it to dry out and actually become too firm.
- As Mary Berry said on the Great British Baking Show, “Chocolate melts in a child’s pocket!” Meaning, it takes time more than it takes lots of heat to melt chocolate.
- While your chocolate melts, peel and slice your bananas into ¼ inch coins. Have no fear! This does not need to be super exact.
- Pour your melted chocolate onto the cling wrap and, using a spatula, spread it into a thin even layer.
- While it’s still melted, lay your banana pieces down and gently press them into the chocolate. You want them to sink into the chocolate a bit so that later, when you cut the bark, it all stays together.
- After laying the banana pieces in the chocolate, let that sit for a moment while you melt your peanut butter. Like the chocolate, place it in a microwave safe dish and microwave it in 30 second increments while stirring in between.
- Drizzle the melted peanut butter over the banana pieces and use a spatula to gently spread it evenly.
- Place the baking sheet in the freezer and allow it to freeze for 2-3 hours until everything is frozen.
- Remove the baking sheet from the freezer and, using the cling wrap, lift the banana bark off the baking sheet and place it on a cutting board face down. Peel off the cling wrap and throw it away.
- Cut the bark into whatever size pieces you like and enjoy! Store leftovers in a Ziploc freezer bag or in a tupperware container in the freezer.
