To All Incoming Freshmen

You are signed to swim at a collegiate level! Congratulations! Swimming at a collegiate level is something to be extremely proud about, and its not something just anyone can say. You are coming into a new environment filled with new friends, coaches and training. Coming in and enduring all the change can be difficult to adjust, but it will get better. Your loved ones will move you into your dorm, and then it will be time to say you goodbyes. Some may be excited to say goodbye and for some it may be one of the most difficult things to do. The first couple weeks will be a challenge adjusting to new classes, new roommates, new teammates, and completely new training with new coaches. It can be very overwhelming at time, but it will get better. Throughout your season you will have many ups and downs, but what you make of it is up to you.

1) Being homesick is completely normal. You have had your loved ones by your side the last 18 years, and now its time you go out on your own. It can be a hard thing not having your family right downstairs to talk or make a home cooked meal. Throughout your first year, especially the first couple weeks its important to call or text your family and let them know how you are doing.

2) Don’t come in with time goals. When you go from high school or club swim to a collegiate level a lot can happen to your body. It can be a huge adjustment if you aren’t used to the amount of swimming and the type of training you are doing. It can also be hard if you come in and have never lifted weights before. Everyone is different, and some people have an awesome first year and some people take a little bit longer to adjust. Go into your first season open minded.

3) Swimming takes up a lot of time along with classes and homework. But it’s also important to get involved. You want to be able to put something else on your resume and stand out from just being an athlete.

4) During summer, make sure you train. It’s really important to come into a college program in shape. It can be really mortified if you just into your first college practice and you have absolutely no feel of the water.

5) Bring some cookbooks and a crock pot when you move in! Its really important especially being an athlete that you eat healthy. It’s very easy to get in the bad habit of going to the cafeteria or eating out all the time because you are tired and its fast, but it can also impact your swimming. Bring some recipes so you are able to make some yummy healthy meals. Meal prepping and cooking for the whole week is also a very good way to save time. The crock pot will be your salvation from dining hall fried-food purgatory if you’re living on campus.

6)You are no longer in high school. You are in a college. It is important to be yourself and leave the drama back in high school.