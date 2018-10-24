Titmus Talks Short Course Racing In Preparation For Melbourne

2018 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, October 25th – Saturday, October 27th

Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Centre

Heats at 10am local (9:30am Sat.)/Finals at 6:30pm local (4:30pm Sat.)

SCM

Qualifying meet for 2018 Short Course World Championships squad

Aussie SC World C’ships Selection Criteria

Entry List

Live Results

18-year-old Ariarne Titmus is one to watch this week in Melbourne, as the World Championship medalist will be taking to the pool at the Australian Short Course Championships. The teen freestyle ace is set to contest the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle events, entering the meet as the top seed in each.

In her pre-competition interview, Titmus describes her whirlwind year, one which the Tasmanian teen says she hasn’t yet quite wrapped her head around. After taking bronze in Budapest as a member of Australia’s 4 x 200m freestyle relay last year, Titmus broke out in a big way in 2018, claiming triple gold at the Aussie-hosted Commonwealth Games while also taking 200m free silver.

Titmus followed that break-out meet with another impressive display of talent at the Pan Pacific Championships. The teen took silver behind Ledecky in both the 400m and 800m free, but in the former Titmus touched just over a second behind to clock a new Oceanic Record and become the first Australian female to ever crack the 4:00 barrier in the event.

Describing short course racing as ‘fun’, Titmus is looking forward to racing this week as a means to keep honing her ‘skills’ in the pool, rather than just her ‘swimming’. She identifies things she needs to work on as she heads into this final stretch of training and competing before taking a post-Short Course Worlds break.