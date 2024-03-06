Tickets on Sale Now for NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Courtesy of Indiana Sports Corp, a SwimSwam partner

The 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships return to Indianapolis March 27-30 at the IU Natatorium located on the campus of IUPUI.

All-session tickets are on sale now and can be found here. All-session tickets start at $130. Single Single-session tickets for all four days will go on sale at a later date.

The top men’s swimmers and divers in the country will compete for national titles in their respective events at one of the most historic facilities in the country.

This will mark the 12th time that Indianapolis has hosted the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The venue last hosted the meet in 2017 when Texas won its third of four-straight national championships.

California is coming off of back-to-back national titles in men’s swimming and will look to win three-straight NCAA championships for the first time in program history. The Golden Bears have won three out of the last four national titles.

For more information on the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship, click here.

