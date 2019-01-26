Three Meet Records Fall at Grand Prix Malmö Night 1

2019 GRAND PRIX MALMÖ

January 26-27, 2019

Malmö, Sweden

Results

LCM

On the first day of the Grand Prix Malmö in Sweden, three meet records were set.

Erik Persson, the Swedish record holder in the 100 and 200 breast, won the 50 and 200 breast tonight. He was 28.24 to win the 50 breast, then 2:11.57 in the 200 breast. In the latter event, he set a new meet record. His previous January best-ever swim was a 2:11.65 from the Austin PSS back in 2016, which he was just quicker than here in Malmö.

Serbian Velimir Stjepanovic took the 400 free over Swede Adam Paulsson. The Serbian was 3:53.69, about a second ahead of Paulsson’s 3:54.65. For Stjepanovic, that’s a new meet record. Meanwhile, Paulsson had swum (and won) the 400 IM earlier in the session with a 4:24.96.

The third and final meet record of the night came in the women’s 800 free. There, Swede Maria Grandt went 8:53.43 to win and set the record.

Russian Grigory Tarasevich, a Louisville alum, also competed tonight in Malmö. He swam the 100 back, winning easily at 55.46. Tarasevich is entered in the 50 back and 200 back tomorrow, where he is heavily favored to pick up two more wins.

OTHER NOTABLE WINS