Three Champions Swimming Fast At Ages 50, 60 and 70

Swimming podcast feature is courtesy of Champion’s Mojo, a SwimSwam partner.

Can you imagine a 50-year-old man swimming 4:54 in the 500-yard free and 17 minutes in the 1650?

LISTEN to how Kurt Dickson swims fast at 54.

What about a 60-year-old woman swimming a 58-second 100-yard free and 2:24 200 IM?

LISTEN to how Amy Reiger swims fast at 60.

And a 70-year-old man swimming a 20-minute 1500 meter free?

LISTEN to how Rick Walker swims fast at 71.

This content is brought to you by the Award-Winning Champion’s Mojo Podcast

Rick Walker is a US Masters swimmer and the founder of the Sarasota Sharks Masters, one of the most successful US Masters Swimming teams. Rick founded the Sarasota Sharks Masters in 2006 and they quickly grew to prominence, consistently carrying over 300 swimmers on their roster, which includes world record holders, national record holders, All-Americans and many happy sharks that swim for fun and fitness.

The team has earned several YMCA National Championships and placed in the Top 10 clubs at USMS National Championships. The Sharks have also been honored as the USMS Club of the Year. In 2020 Rick earned an outstanding coaching honor, the U.S. Masters Swimming Kerry O’Brien Coaches Award.

In 2021, Rick earned 7 FINA World #1 rankings and 9 USMS All-American honors in the men’s 70-74 age group. Rick did the swim around Manhattan in 1999 and won the 3K World Championships of Open Water in Budapest in 2016. Over his career, Rick has earned world records, national records, and had at least one #1 in 17 different seasons since he began his Masters Swimming career in 1985.

ABOUT AMY RIEGER: LISTEN



Amy Rieger is a US Masters Swimming national record holder, USMS All-Star for the Year 2021, and a woman that had six #1 FINA world rankings in 2021 in the women’s age group 60-64. The most amazing part is that she only competed in 10 swim meets prior to 2021.

USMS Recognition:

National Record SCM 100 IM

All star for 2021, most 1st place finishes of all women in my age group.

All American (fastest times in the USA) in 11 swims

Long Distance champion and new record holder; One Hour Swim

Long Distance champion and new record holder; Brute Squad and Brute Squad Lite

FINA Recognition:

World Masters Top 10 2021, 14 top 10 times. 6 top times are #1

World Masters Top 10 of all time, 9 top times

ABOUT KURT DICKSON: LISTEN

Kurt Dickson is a full-time physician and masters swimmer, specializing in the longer freestyle events and backstroke. He’s been US Masters National Champion 95 times, which means 95 All-American Honors, a 2-time FINA World Record Holder and a 7-time USMS Long Distance All-Star. In 2021, he earned his first-ever Pool All-Star honor, which is the highest honor in US Masters Swimming.

Kurt has also completed the Triple Crown of Marathon Swimming which includes the Swim around Manhattan (28.5 mile), the English Channel crossing (21 mile) and swimming the Catalina Channel. He’s also a 5-time Ironman Finisher.

ABOUT The CHAMPION’S MOJO Weekly Podcast:

We talk with champions, coaches and experts from swimming and other insightful arenas for inspiration, motivation and education to make you a champion in life! Each week we explore what makes a champion in sports, but most importantly in life, through thought-provoking questions, valuable resources, fun quizzes, and unique perspectives. We invite you to join Hosts, Kelly Palace & Maria Parker, both world-record-setting masters athletes, authors and performance coaches. We’ll champion you to overcome challenges and get better with age. Join us to get the Mojo!

www.ChampionsMojo.com