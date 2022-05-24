SwimSwam Breakdown: Australian Champs, Mare Nostrum, and Olympic Trials Cuts

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discussed the Australian championships, the Mare Nostrum stop in Monaco and the 2024 Olympic Trials Cuts. See below for full list of topics:
- Ariarne Titmus world record – Will she go faster at Commonwealths? Does this make Ledecky’s 800/1500 WRs seem more attainable?
- Zac Stubblety-Cook WR – Will ZSC take it out fast at worlds? or use back-end speed like he has been?
- Women’s freestyle depth – what would it mean for Shayna Jack’s legacy to win 4+ gold medals?
- Chalmers/Simpson – For once, SwimSwam is not the bad guy! What is Cody Simpson‘s ceiling for Commonwealths?
- Old people show speed (Bruno Fratus, Nichoals Santos, Sarah Sjostrom)
- Matt Sates pro debut – seems like a good decision for him
- Lydia Jacoby huge bounce back after missing Worlds team
- Patrick Callan goes to Cal – Will Cal defend their title next year?
- Kaylee McKeown swims the 400 IM at World Champs
- Catie DeLoof in Loughborough – will we see her make an international team before Olympics after missing trials?
- USA Releases 2024 Olympic Trials standards – Too Fast, Just Right, or Too Slow?
Kaylee has already decided to swim, in addition to her usual 100/200 back, the 400 IM at CWGs and the 200 IM at WCs. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd1ZgUihCof/