SwimSwam Breakdown: Australian Champs, Mare Nostrum, and Olympic Trials Cuts

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discussed the Australian championships, the Mare Nostrum stop in Monaco and the 2024 Olympic Trials Cuts. See below for full list of topics:

AUSSIE TRIALS
  • Ariarne Titmus world record – Will she go faster at Commonwealths? Does this make Ledecky’s 800/1500 WRs seem more attainable?
  • Zac Stubblety-Cook WR – Will ZSC take it out fast at worlds? or use back-end speed like he has been?
  • Women’s freestyle depth – what would it mean for Shayna Jack’s legacy to win 4+ gold medals?
  • Chalmers/Simpson – For once, SwimSwam is not the bad guy! What is Cody Simpson‘s ceiling for Commonwealths?
MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO
SINK or SWIM
  • Patrick Callan goes to Cal – Will Cal defend their title next year?
  • Kaylee McKeown swims the 400 IM at World Champs
  • Catie DeLoof in Loughborough – will we see her make an international team before Olympics after missing trials?
  • USA Releases 2024 Olympic Trials standards – Too Fast, Just Right, or Too Slow?

Swimfan
35 minutes ago

Fratus too soft, can’t handle criticism. He looked shaved based on the IG fotos (including the legs).

One comment from Braden made him too nervous haha. I hope Dressel, Proud and Andrew/Liendo keep him off the podium.

Caeleb Remel Cultist
1 hour ago

Loool, that Bruno got mad about what Braden said about him and lost his sleep for 2 weeks just to prove him a wrong and make a salty video online like that. 😂😂
Like Braden said, instead of embracing the entertainment value of the sport, they get mad about a single sentence said about them.

, Keep doing you Braden, he‘s too sensitive. He can‘t accept the fact that Ben Proud and Caeleb Dressel are better than him.

Troyy
Reply to  Caeleb Remel Cultist
1 hour ago

What happened with Bruno?

Troyy
1 hour ago

Kaylee has already decided to swim, in addition to her usual 100/200 back, the 400 IM at CWGs and the 200 IM at WCs. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd1ZgUihCof/

