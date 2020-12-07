Thomas Heilman Posts 3rd Fastest All-Time 100 Fly in 13-14 Age Group

Cavalier Aquatics vs Lynchburg YMCA Dual Meet

December 4-6, 2020

Brooks YMCA, Charlottesville, VA

Short Course Yards (25 yard)

Results on Meet Mobile: “CA-Y -LY Dual Meet”

Results

After clipping 2 of Michael Andrew’s 13-14 National Age Group records in long course last month, 13-year-old Thomas Heilman of Cavalier Aquatics swam the 3rd fastest all-time 100 yard butterflier in the 13-14 age group at 48.04. This ranks him just below Andrew (46.95) and Andrei Minakov (47.78). Minakov, who is Russian but spent time as an age grouper living and training in the United States, was the World Championships silver medalist in the 100 fly in the summer of 2019.

The time also clears the Summer Junior Nationals qualifying time, which Heilman first swam in August at the Cavalier Aquatics intrasquad, by .77 seconds. Heilman’s previous best time tied him with Will Hayon and Ronald Dalmacio for the 5th fastest all-time 100 fly in his age group.

Halfway into the USA Swimming 18 & Under Winter Championships, Heilman is in 12th place in the 100 fly, scoring 5 points. He has cracked the top-25 in the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 fly as well.

Heilman also swam:

400 IM – 3:58.73

100 free – 45.19

200 IM – 1:52.80

50 free – 20.52

200 fly – 1:48.55

Heilman is no stranger to the list of the all-time fastest 13-14 year-old’s. After this meet he is ranked 6th in the 100 free, 6th in the 50 free (tied with Will Rose), 34th in the 400IM, and 53rd in the 200 IM. He clocked best times in each event, excluding the 200 fly where he added 1 second to his best time from a dual meet in November. His best 200 fly, 1:47.93, ties him for 4th place with Luca Urlando out of the all-time fastest 13-14 year-olds in the event.

He also holds the fastest 50 meter free, 200 yard free, and 200 yard fly ever swam by a 13-year-old. This all comes after his 2 year stint as an 11-12 year old where he set 6 NAG’s.

On the girl’s side, 14-year-old Grey Davis of Cavalier Aquatics won the 100 fly with a Summer Juniors qualifying time of 53.64. This 1.7 second time drop ranks her 25th out of the all-time fastest 13-14 year-olds in the event. Davis now holds 4 top-25 spots in the USA Swimming 18 & Under Winter Championships in the 100 fly, 500 free, 200IM, and the 200 fly.

Davis also swam:

1000 free – 9:58.81

500 free – 4:53.91

50 free – 23.65

200 fly – 2:00.90

200 free – 1:52.28

200 IM – 2:01.49

She posted best times in every race except the 50 free, which she also swam her best time in at her team’s intrasquad meet in August. She clocked her previous best 100 fly time at the Cavalier Aquatics intrasquad in August and her previous best 500 free, 200 IM, and 200 fly times in November. Her 200 IM swim ranks her at #72 out of the all-time fastest swims in the event by 13-14 year-olds. After this meet, Davis has secured Winter Juniors qualifying times in the 1000 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM.