Free/Fly Specialist Sophie Boulware (2021) Verbally Commits to Air Force

Sophie Boulware from Raleigh, North Carolina has announced her intention to swim at the United States Air Force Academy beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am so incredibly blessed to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the United States Air Force Academy!! Huge thanks to my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me through this process. I am so grateful to be apart of something greater than myself and serve my country. Can’t wait to be a Falcon!! #aimhigh 💙💙”

Boulware swims for Millbrook High School and in the North Raleigh Senior Elite group at Marlins of Raleigh. She specializes in free and fly and is a Futures qualifier in the 1000/1650 free and 100/200 fly. In her junior year high school season, Boulware placed 16th in the 500 free (5:14.26) and was 18th in the 200 free in prelims (1:57.31) at the NCHSAA 4A State Championships. She also anchored the 13th-place 200 free relay (26.22) and contributed a leg (54.28) to the 8th-place 400 free relay. As a sophomore at the 2019 4A State Meet, she came in 8th in the 100 fly (57.00) and 7th in the 500 free (5:03.15).

Boulware had a big meet at 2019 Sectionals, clocking lifetime bests in the 100/200/500/1000/1650 freestyles. She came in 30th in the 100, 26th in the 200, 25th in the 500, 12th in the 1000, and 6th in the mile. She also finaled in the 100 fly (24th) and 200 fly (20th).

She recently added a new PB in the 200 fly at the 2020 North Carolina Swimming Winter 18U Championships.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 17:10.96

1000 free – 10:16.60

500 free – 4:59.37

200 free – 1:53.07

100 free – 53.66

200 fly – 2:04.13

100 fly – 56.83

Boulware’s best times would have scored at 2020 Mountain West Conference Championships in the 1650 free (15th), 200 fly (B final), and 500 free (C final). She will suit up for the Falcons with fellow class of 2025 commits Alex Clark, Ella Gross, June Phang, Lauren Unruh, and Tyryn Empremsilapa and will overlap with MOR teammate Jaden Kring, who graduated from Raleigh’s J.O. Sanderson High School in 2019.

