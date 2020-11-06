Lauren Unruh Verbally Commits to US Air Force Academy for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lauren Unruh from Valparaiso, Indiana has announced her verbal commitment to the United States Air Force Academy. She will begin in the fall of 2021.

“I am humbled and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the United States Air Force Academy! Thank you to my family, coaches, friends, and teammates for making me the person and swimmer I am today! I can’t wait to join the Falcon family! Go Falcons!! #AimHigh ✈”

Unruh is a senior at Chesterton High School. In club swimming she represents Duneland Swim Club and specializes in mid-distance freestyle. She swam the 200/500 free double at the 2020 Indiana High School State Swimming and Diving Championships, earning PBs in both the 100 free and 200 free during her junior year season. Most of the rest of her PBs in her key events came from the spring of 2018 when she was a freshman in high school. She notched a PB in the 500 free at the Indiana High School State Meet, and in the 1000 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 200 IM at the Indiana Senior Short Course Championships. Later that summer she competed at Cary Futures in the 400/800 free and 100 breast, scoring a PB in the 400m free.

Top SCY times:

1000 free – 10:14.53

500 free – 4:58.94

200 free – 1:53.24

100 free – 53.56

100 breast – 1:07.25

200 IM – 2:09.96

200 fly – 2:10.98

Unruh will suit up for the Falcons with fellow class of 2025 commits Alex Clark, June Phang, and Tyryn Empremsilapa. Air Force came in 10th of 10 teams at the 2020 Mountain West Conference Championships. Unruh’s best 500 free time would have scored in the C final of the 500 free. It took 51.47/1:52.06 in the 100/200 free, 1:04.44 in the 100 breast, 2:05.01 in the 200 IM, and 2:06.78 in the 200 fly to get a second swim at conference last season.

