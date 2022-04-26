Thomas Heilman Becomes #2 U.S. 15-Year-Old In 200 Fly, Trailing Only Phelps

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Age group stud Thomas Heilman had an explosive start to the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials on Tuesday morning, delivering a blistering time of 1:58.01 in the men’s 200 butterfly preliminaries.

Heilman, who aged up out of the 13-14 age group in February having rewritten numerous National Age Group Records, dropped nearly two seconds in the event to become the second-fastest U.S. 15-year-old in history, trailing only the GOAT, Michael Phelps.

Heilman set his previous best time of 1:59.87 at the U.S. Open in December, a time that made him the second-fastest in 13-14 history behind Phelps’ 1:59.02 from March 2000.

Now Heilman ranks second behind Phelps for 15-year-olds, with Phelps having turned 15 in late June of 2000, gone 1:57.48 to make the U.S. Olympic team, 1:56.50 to place fifth in Sydney, and then ultimately breaking the world record in the event the following year in 1:54.92.

All-Time 15-Year-Old U.S. Performers, Men’s 200 Fly (LCM)

In the 15-16 age group, Heilman now ranks seventh despite having turned 15 just two months ago.

All-Time 15-16 U.S. Performers, Men’s 200 Fly (LCM)

Michael Phelps (NBAC), 1:54.58 – 2001 World Championships Luca Urlando (DART), 1:55.21 – 2018 Summer Nationals Andrew Seliskar (NCAP), 1:56.42 – 2013 World Junior Champs Matt Fenlon (BAD), 1:57.39 – 2019 Summer Nationals Justin Lynch (TERA), 1:57.80 – 2013 Summer Junior Nats Justin Wright (FDST), 1:57.90 – 2013 Pro Series – Santa Clara Thomas Heilman (CA), 1:58.01 – 2022 U.S. International Team Trials Daniel Madwed (SHKS), 1:58.15 – 2005 US World Maccabiah Games Carson Foster (RAYS), 1:58.47 – 2017 Summer Junior Nats Corey Okubo (AZOT), 1:58.58 – 2012 Junior Pan Pacs

Split Comparison

Heilman was significantly faster than his December swim on the opening 150, out-splitting that performance by an average of nearly a second over each of the first three 50s. Although he was just under a second slower coming home, using his speed to get out quick was clearly a strategy that paid off for the Cavalier Aquatics product.

Heilman, December 2021 Heilman, April 2022 27.11 26.12 57.89 (30.78) 55.87 (29.75) 1:28.85 (30.96) 1:26.04 (30.17) 1:59.87 (31.02) 1:58.01 (31.97)

Heilman ultimately ended up falling just shy of qualifying for tonight’s ‘A’ final, finishing two-tenths back of eighth-place Nicolas Albiero (1:57.81).

Trenton Julian paced the field this morning in a time of 1:54.34, followed by Zach Harting (1:55.83) and Chase Kalisz (1:56.04). Luca Urlando, who now ranks fourth-fastest among 15-year-olds having been overtaken by Heilman, comes into the final seeded fourth (1:56.32).

In tonight’s ‘B’ final, Heilman will be the youngest swimmer by two years, joined by a pair of 2005-born athletes in Henry McFadden (1:59.60) and Ilya Kharun (2:00.00). All three will vie for a spot on the Junior Pan Pacific Championship team.