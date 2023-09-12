The Greatest Halloween Suit Hype Video Ever

Courtesy of James Fike, Founder and CEO of Fike Swim.

“This beats everything else on the market” may never be used to describe this video, but it perfectly summarizes Fike Swim suits. Our suits fit better and look better than anything else out there, and if you don’t agree, we’ll exchange or refund you no questions asked. Which means, the only reason not to get one is because your team is locked into a contract that leaves you stuck with an inferior suit. We won’t tell if you don’t.

Fike Swim Suits:

Longest Lasting

24HR Tested in 100% Chlorine

Compression for Speed

4-Way Stretch for Comfort

Tagless

UPF 50+

About Fike Swim

“We design products exclusively for the toughest sport in the world. We unapologetically place swimmers on a pedestal. The rigors they embrace on a daily basis can only be understood by another swimmer and they deserve a company focused 100% on helping them succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or training for Paris, we stand behind you.”

–James Fike, Founder

Fike Swim Products was born when founder James Fike put a brick on top of a kickboard and transformed just another legs-only kick set into a total body workout felt into the next day. Since then it’s been our mission to create unique swim equipment with the single-minded goal of making you faster. We don’t sell toys. We create tools to help you reach your potential.

Fike Swim is a SwimSwam partner.