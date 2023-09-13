Waterloo Swimming (Austin, TX) Announces New Coaches

Courtesy: Waterloo Swimming

Will Trusler is stepping into the role of Head Coach after leading Waterloo’s 13-14 program for the last three years. After finishing in an average of 18th place in the three years prior to Coach Will’s arrival, WLOO finished in the top 5 in each of his seasons at the Texas State Age Group Championships and twice tied their highest finish in program history at third. In addition, 87% of the 13-14 team records were broken during his six seasons. Coach Will has produced numerous TAGS champions, Zones team members, Futures and Sectional qualifiers, and nationally-ranked athletes. He also led the Senior 2 training group which produced numerous Sectional qualifiers in the group’s first year. Prior to Waterloo, Will spent a five-year stint with the 92Y Flying Dolphins Swim Team in New York, NY.

During his time in NYC, Coach Will helped grow YFD from 120 to over 300 athletes, and his swimmers accounted for over 30 team records and over 200 appearances on the team’s top-10 rankings. His swimmers competed at the Metro Junior Olympics, the NCSA Age Group Championships, and finished among USA Swimming’s Top 16 rankings. Will was named a part of the Metro Swimming Zone Team staff in the summer of 2019.

Will began his coaching career in Knoxville, Tenn. with his former club team, Tennessee Aquatics, where he swam for and coached with multiple ASCA Level-V coaches.

Coach Brooke Brisson has been with Waterloo for six years. In her time with the team she has been involved in almost every aspect of the age group program. In 2020, she became the team’s Head Age Group Coach. Since being announced as the Head Age Group Coach she has helped the age group program consistently place in the top 5 at Texas Age Group Swimming Championships (TAGS). The team’s highest place prior to her being named Head Age Group Coach was 14th. Coach Brooke has produced multiple nationally-ranked 12&Under athletes that include TAGS champions, Zones team members and Sectional qualifiers. Brooke was named to the Fitter and Faster top 50 age group coaches list in 2020. She has also served on the South Texas LSC championship committee for the past two years.

Prior to her time at Waterloo, she spent two years working for the Piranhas Swim Club and two years with Des Moines Swim Federation as an age group coach and team administrator. She also served on multiple committees for Iowa’s LSC during that time. Brooke is originally from Southlake, Texas, where she was an All-American swimmer for the Southlake Carroll Dragons. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2013 where, in addition to receiving her bachelor’s degree, she coordinated their swim lesson programs, coached the Masters program, and ran both college and club swim meets at the school’s aquatics center. The Mizzou Rec Center was recognized by Sports Illustrated as one of the best college recreation centers in the nation, and being there inspired her to make working in aquatics a full-time career.

Waterloo Swimming is a private coach-ran USAS swim team. Waterloo has two locations in Austin and has announced a 3rd location to be built in Round Rock, TX. Waterloo Swimming was started in 2010 in a neighborhood pool with 5 instructors and 50 swimmers as a summer only program. In 2016, Waterloo opened its first indoor swim center – 30,000 sq ft with an Olympic Pool and Teaching Pool. Waterloo now has over 400 USAS swimmers competing in addition to being one of the Austin Metro’s largest swim lesson programs.