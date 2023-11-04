Texas A&M Men Beat Texas for 2nd Time in 61 Years

Texas A&M vs. Texas vs. Georgia Tech

Nov. 3, 2023

Texas A&M Natatorium College Station, Texas

SCY (25 yards)

Dual meet scores: Men: Texas A&M 143, Texas 119 Texas 157, Georgia Tech 157.5 Women: Texas 186.5, Texas 148 Texas A&M 114, Georgia Tech 74.5

PDF results

The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team earned its second top-10 victory in a row on Friday, beating Texas in a dual meet for just the second time since 1962.

The No. 13 Aggies took down the No. 6 Longhorns, 143-119, behind an impressive triple from sophomore star Baylor Nelson. The former top-ranked recruit in his class, Nelson continued to live up to his billing by placing 1st in the 200 free (1:33.97), 200 back (1:42.34), and 400 IM (3:46.13) — all in top-10 times this season — while also adding a 46.76 backstroke leadoff on A&M’s 400 medley relay (3:08.35) to cruise past Georgia Tech (3:10.07) and an all-freshmen Texas quartet (3:10.60). Nelson took almost a second off his best 200 free time, dropping almost a second off his previous-best 1:34.76 from last October.

Sophomore Connor Foote and senior Alex Sanchez also picked up two individual wins apiece for the Aggies. Foote won the 50 free (19.92) and 100 fly (46.01), ranking 4th this season in the latter. Sanchez triumphed in the 100 breast (52.86) and 200 breast (1:54.76), ranking 7th and 5th in the NCAA.

The Aggie men were fresh off an upset of No. 6 Tennessee last week (171.5-111.5). Friday marked their first victory over Texas in six years since 2017. Starting next year, the two in-state rivals will both be competing in the SEC together.

The double dual meet featuring Texas, A&M, and Georgia Tech got off to a hot start when Texas junior Erica Sullivan (9:31.77) and Georgia Tech junior Mert Kilavuz (8:49.57) posted nation-leading times in the 1000 free. Texas A&M senior Chloe Stepanek then claimed the women’s 200 free crown in 1:44.15, 3rd in the NCAA this season.

Perhaps the most stunning time drop of the meet came from Aggie freshman Miranda Grana, who shaved more than three seconds off her best 200 back time with a winning mark of 1:53.30, which ranks 3rd in the NCAA. Grana also touched first in the 100 back (52.01), outdueling Texas freshman Berit Berglund (52.45).

Texas fifth-year Kelly Pash highlighted a solid afternoon for the Longhorn women with a nation-leading 200 fly time of 1:53.60. Senior Emma Sticklen added a 100 fly win in 50.48, No. 2 nationally this season. Senior Anna Elendt swept the 100 breast (58.20) and 200 breast (2:08.38), both of which rank 3rd in the NCAA this season. Texas also pulled off a sweep in both 500 free events courtesy of Sullivan (4:42.91, No. 10 in NCAA) and senior Coby Carrozza (4:18.81, No. 9 in NCAA). The Longhorns also flexed their freestyle strength with wins in the 50 free (senior Grace Cooper, 21.83 – No. 3 in NCAA) and 100 free (freshman Erin Gemmell, 48.21 – No. 5 in NCAA).

For the Texas men, Will Modglin continued his promising freshman campaign with wins in the 100 back (45.77, 3rd in the NCAA) and 100 free (43.69). He also led off the Longhorns’ victorious 200 free relay team with a 19.93 split.