Team USA is Ready to Represent at World Juniors (Video)

The 2017 FINA World Junior Championships is starting next week, and Team USA understands the stakes at hand.

USA Swimming released a video on Friday featuring National Junior Team members discussing what it means to represent the United States and to compete at meet that often serves as a stepping stone for future Olympians.

The 24 women, ages 14-17, and the 18 men, ages 15-18, will have the opportunity to build on the United States’ “rich history” at World Juniors, which has recently included the likes of Simone Manuel and Ryan Murphy. To add to the significance of the meet, they’ll be swimming on home soil in Indianapolis.

Here’s the team in its own words:

National Junior Team 2016-17: On Our Watch Multiple Olympians got their start on the National Junior Team. Now, these 66 National Junior Team members have their shot to compete for #TeamUSA! Who's ready to watch as many of these future swim stars compete at #FINAWorldJrsIndy next week? 👏 Posted by USA Swimming on Friday, August 18, 2017

The meet begins on August 23rd at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time, and will include athletes from almost 100 countries. With 15-year-old Regan Smith leading the charge on the women’s side with five events, and 18-year-old Michael Andrew with seven for the men, the US is poised to fare well.

You can watch prelims through FINAtv and semifinals and finals on the NBC Sports app or on the Olympic Channel.