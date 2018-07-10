Taylor Ruck Only Entered In Freestyle Events At Canadian Trials

2018 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

July 18-22, 2018

Edmonton, Alberta

Kinsmen Sports Centre

Full Selection Criteria

Psych Sheets

The psych sheets for next week’s Canadian Pan Pac Trials in Edmonton have been released, and there is one major surprise.

Taylor Ruck, who is coming off an eight-medal performance at the Commonwealth Games in April, is only entered to swim the 50, 100 and 200 freestyles, leaving out two of her best events in the 100 and 200 back.

This does come as a bit of a surprise, seeing as Ruck is currently ranked 4th in the world in the 100 and 2nd in the 200, but ultimately it won’t matter at Pan Pacs assuming she makes her way onto the team. Once qualified, a swimmer can be entered in any event at the Championships, including ones they didn’t specifically qualify in.

So, all Ruck needs to do is secure a spot in one of the freestyle events, which she should have no problem doing. She’s the 2nd fastest swimmer in the world this year in the 200, 6th in the 100, and 7th in the 50 free, and has been well under the FINA ‘A’ standard (which Canada will use for qualifying) in all three. You can read about the full selection criteria here.

A potential Pan Pac lineup for Ruck could include up to ten events, with potential additions in both backstrokes, the 200 IM, and four relays to the three freestyle events.

There aren’t really any other surprises based off entries, with Penny Oleksiak and Javier Acevedo expected to be two of the busier swimmers with five entries each. For Oleksiak, entries in the 50 free and 200 fly are maybe a little bit outside of the norm, but we have seen her compete in both multiple times this year so it’s not a surprise.

