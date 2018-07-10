Sweden Announces Qualifying Criteria for 2018 Short Course Worlds

Svensk Simidrott, the Swedish swimming federation, has announced its qualifying criteria for the 2018 World Short Course Swimming Championships. The meet will be held from December 11th-16th in Hangzhou, China (note the change of dates from original announcement).

The meet will use this summer’s European Aquatics Championships, and the Swedish Short Course Swimming Championships, as its two selection meets, though it may allow for other qualifying meets in special circumstances. Individual event finalists at the European Championships in Glasgow this summer will be pre-selected to the Short Course World Championship team. There is a qualifier, though, that if two Swedish swimmers qualify for the same final at Europeans, only the higher-placing of the two will be pre-nominated).

For those not making individual finals in Glasgow, the qualifying will come by hitting time standards, and being among the top 2 eligible swimmers, at the Swedish Championships which will run from November 14th-18th in Stockholm.

Sweden didn’t medal at the post-Olympic Short Course World Championships in 2016, but in 2014 they finished 8th on the medals table with 3 golds and 1 silver, all coming at the hands of Sarah Sjostrom.

Sweden has won 67 medals all-time at the World Short Course Championships, including 28 golds. That puts them 4th on the all-time medals table, behind the USA (100), Australia (77), and China (39).

Swedish Qualifying Standards for the 2018 Short Course World Championships (SCM Times):

Standard (SCM) Women Men
50 free 24.27 21.37
100 free 52.85 47.43
200 free 1:54.98 1:43.35
400 free 4:03.82 3:41.67
800 free 8:27.36
1500 free 14:42.51
50 back 26.44 23.41
100 back 57.65 50.85
200 back 2:05.00 1:52.62
50 breast 30.32 26.29
100 breast 1:05.45 57.71
200 breast 2:21.16 2:05.53
50 fly 25.68 22.71
100 fly 57.25 50.43
200 fly 2:06.66 1:52.67
100 IM 59.11 52.51
200 IM 2:09.26 1:55.26
400 IM 4:33.52 4:07.91

