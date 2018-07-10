Olivia Bray Drops 2:10.6 200 Fly At NBAC Mid-Summer Classic

2018 NBAC Mid-Summer Classic

July 5-8, 2018

St. Mary’s City, Maryland

St. Mary’s College Aquatic Center

Meet Info

Live Results

16-year-old Olivia Bray of the Virginia Gators had a standout performance at the 2018 NBAC Mid-Summer Classic over the weekend, winning three individual events including a massive PB in the 200 fly.

Coming in with a lifetime best of 2:13.46 (and a season-best of 2:21.94), Bray cruised to a 2:19.05 in the prelims before getting all the way down to 2:10.63 in the final. She was out fast, turning in 1:01.49 at the 100 (just over a second off her 100 fly time from the day prior), and held strong the rest of the way to move into the top-50 in the world (47th) and top-10 in the country (8th) for the season.

This performance came shortly after winning the 50 free (26.85), and she won that 100 fly the previous night in 1:00.42. She also claimed the top seed in the 100 freestyle on Sunday in 58.19, but didn’t swim the final as the entire Gators squad scratched the last session.

Her teammate, 17-year-old Emma Muzzy, also stood out on the women’s side with three individual wins in the 400 IM (4:52.68), 200 IM (2:18.13) and 100 back (1:02.40), with Bray earning a runner-up finish in the latter. All three swims were personal bests for Muzzy.

On the men’s side, Keith Myburgh and Noah Bowers, also of the Gators, were the top performers with four individual wins apiece.

Myburgh won the 100 breast (1:06.91), 200 IM (2:05.54), 400 IM (4:29.73) and 400 free (4:04.21), while Bowers came out on top in the 50 free (23.97), 200 free (1:52.19), 100 fly (55.87) and 200 fly (2:02.85). Before scratching out of Sunday finals, Myburgh took the top seed in the 200 back (2:06.57) and Bowers did so in the 100 free (51.96) in prelims. All five swims were personal bests for Bowers, while Myburgh notched one in the 200 back.

OTHER WINNERS