Olivia Bray Drops 2:10.6 200 Fly At NBAC Mid-Summer Classic

2018 NBAC Mid-Summer Classic
- July 5-8, 2018
- St. Mary’s City, Maryland
- St. Mary’s College Aquatic Center
- Meet Info
- Live Results
16-year-old Olivia Bray of the Virginia Gators had a standout performance at the 2018 NBAC Mid-Summer Classic over the weekend, winning three individual events including a massive PB in the 200 fly.
Coming in with a lifetime best of 2:13.46 (and a season-best of 2:21.94), Bray cruised to a 2:19.05 in the prelims before getting all the way down to 2:10.63 in the final. She was out fast, turning in 1:01.49 at the 100 (just over a second off her 100 fly time from the day prior), and held strong the rest of the way to move into the top-50 in the world (47th) and top-10 in the country (8th) for the season.
This performance came shortly after winning the 50 free (26.85), and she won that 100 fly the previous night in 1:00.42. She also claimed the top seed in the 100 freestyle on Sunday in 58.19, but didn’t swim the final as the entire Gators squad scratched the last session.
Her teammate, 17-year-old Emma Muzzy, also stood out on the women’s side with three individual wins in the 400 IM (4:52.68), 200 IM (2:18.13) and 100 back (1:02.40), with Bray earning a runner-up finish in the latter. All three swims were personal bests for Muzzy.
On the men’s side, Keith Myburgh and Noah Bowers, also of the Gators, were the top performers with four individual wins apiece.
Myburgh won the 100 breast (1:06.91), 200 IM (2:05.54), 400 IM (4:29.73) and 400 free (4:04.21), while Bowers came out on top in the 50 free (23.97), 200 free (1:52.19), 100 fly (55.87) and 200 fly (2:02.85). Before scratching out of Sunday finals, Myburgh took the top seed in the 200 back (2:06.57) and Bowers did so in the 100 free (51.96) in prelims. All five swims were personal bests for Bowers, while Myburgh notched one in the 200 back.
OTHER WINNERS
- Zach Reid of Loyola Blakefield Aquatics won the men’s 800 free in 8:45.80.
- Khalil Fonder of the Gators won the men’s 100 back in 58.55.
- Connor Drucis of Naval Academy Aquatic Club won the men’s mile in 17:01.49.
- Drucis’ teammate Tyler Christianson, who racked up three 2nd place finishes and two 3rds over the weekend, won the men’s 200 breast in a swift 2:22.85.
- North Baltimore’s William Pelton was the benefactor of Bowers and Myburgh scratching finals on day 4, winning both the 100 free (53.49) and 200 back (2:10.15).
- 14-year-old Caroline Benda of NBAC swept the women’s distance events with a 9:18.97 in the 800 free and a 17:34.09 in the mile.
- Allie McDaid of the Peddie Aquatic Association won the women’s 100 breast in 1:15.00, edging out Muzzy (1:15.11) who was the runner-up.
- Caroline Kulp of the Gators won the 200 (2:04.97) and 400 free (4:22.51), with Bray taking 2nd in the 200 in 2:05.58.
- North Baltimore’s Lauren Poole won both the 200 breast (2:35.21) and 100 free (58.78) on Sunday night.
- Rising Alabama junior Kacey Oberlander won the women’s 200 back in 2:14.56, her fastest swim since 2015.
Nice. Maybe she can join the sub 2:10 crew at nats