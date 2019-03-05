Taylor Ruck Has Potential Day 3 Triple at NCAA Championships

The Stanford Cardinal are nothing if not versatile, and it appears as that many of the qualifying members of the women’s NCAA Championship team will be shifting their events from the Pac-12 Championships to NCAAs.

See the pre-selection entry lists here.

Among the swimmers making a shift is freshman Taylor Ruck. At Pac-12s, she swam the 100 back, 200 back, and 50 free. At NCAAs, she’ll be dropping the 50 free in favor of the 200 free. That means that she’ll have an individual event double on the 3rd day of the NCAA Championship meet with the 200 free, an event break, and then the 200 back.

At Pac-12s, she anchored Stanford’s 200 medley relay, splitting 20.57 on the freestyle leg. If she were to do the same at NCAAs, that would give her 6 swims on that day, though the Cardinal are probably deep enough to use someone else on the prelims relay even if they opt for Ruck in finals.

Ruck’s Seeds:

200 free, 5th – 1:42.80

100 back, 4th – 50.52

200 back, 2nd – 1:48.67

Ruck is the defending Commonwealth Games Champion in the 200 free.

The 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship Meet will run from March 20th-23rd in Austin, Texas. The Stanford Cardinal are the two-time defending champions, winning by 220 points last season.